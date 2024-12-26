Slow walking can harm your health instead of benefitting, know benefits of brisk walk

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Slow walking can harm your health in several ways.

Walking is important for fitness. There are benefits of walking daily, but very few people know that your speed while walking has different effects on your health. Your walking speed shows how your health is. If you walk very slowly every day, then instead of benefiting from it, it can cause harm to you. Yes, the latest study has revealed that walking slowly can cause many side effects. Therefore, take special care of your speed while walking.

A study by the Association of Neurocognitive and Physical Functions states that if your walking speed is low, you may age prematurely. Secondly, walking at a slow speed also weakens your muscle power.

Benefits of brisk walking

The study says that people who walk fast are healthier than those who walk at a slow speed. Research says that people who walk at a good speed have a stronger cardiovascular system than those who walk slowly. Such people also have a lower risk of heart disease. Walking fast also improves lung function.

Walking at a good speed will make you look younger

According to the study, people who walk at a good speed every day look younger than others. That means people who walk regularly are successful in reducing ageing. Whereas not walking makes you look older. Walking at a good speed every day reduces your weight. The body remains more active. If you run, you remain much healthier and active. Running strengthens the heart. The body remains agile and active.

