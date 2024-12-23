How many hours one should walk in winter? Know at what time walking is most beneficial

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL How many hours one should walk in winter?

As soon as winter arrives, people start eating a lot. People like fried and hot food in winter. They drink less water and eat more, which leads to weight gain. People make and eat laddus, gajar, parathas, puri, and many other things in winter. All these things are very tasty to eat, but one thing you must do with these things is do some physical activity throughout the day. Yes, do any exercise in a day. Be it winter or summer, walking is considered the best way to stay fit. A morning walk is best for health, but it becomes difficult to walk in the morning in winter. Let us know how long one should walk in winter and what is the right time to walk in winter.

How long should one walk in winter?

During winter, you should walk for at least 1 hour every day. It takes 15-20 minutes for the body to warm up. After this, you should walk briskly for about 45 minutes. In this way, you complete about 7-8 thousand steps in 1 hour of walking. You complete 2 thousand steps with the rest of the day's activities. Through 1 hour of walking, you can complete your 10,000 steps in a day.

What is the right time to walk in the cold?

In winter, it would be better if you go for a walk at 9-10 am when the sun comes out. Walking when the sun is mild brings warmth to the body. The weather is less cold at this time. Walking in the morning sun provides vitamin D to the body. You can walk anytime from 4-5 pm in the evening.

Walking at this time in winter can be dangerous.

Doctors advise avoiding going for morning walks in winter. That is, you should not go for an early morning walk. In winter, you should not go for a walk at 4-5 in the morning. The weather is the coldest at this time. The speed of blood flow in our body is also slow in the morning. Walking at this time can be harmful to health. Getting up early in the morning and going for a walk in winter increases the risk of high blood pressure and pressure on the heart.

