Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2024: Know date, puja muhurat, rituals, significance and more about this festival

All you need to know about Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2024

Shukra Pradosh Vrat, also known as Shukravar Pradosham, is an auspicious Hindu fasting day dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It falls on the evening of Fridays (Shukravar) during the waxing or waning phase of the moon. Devotees observe this vrat to seek the blessings of Shiva and Parvati for happiness, prosperity, and marital bliss. Here's all you need to know about Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2024:

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date

This time, Shukra Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Trayodashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha i.e., on July 19, 2024.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2024: Puja Muhurat

The puja muhurat generally starts during the twilight hours, specifically during Pradosh Kaal, which is the period approximately an hour and a half before sunset. The Traypodashi Tithi starts at 8:44 pm on July 18, 2024 and ends at 7:41 pm on July 19, 2024.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2024: Rituals and Observance

Fasting: Devotees observe a strict fast throughout the day, consuming only fruits, milk, and light foods.

Puja: In the evening, devotees perform a special puja dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This includes offering flowers, incense, lamps (diya), and chanting mantras.

Prayers and Meditation: Devotees visit Shiva temples or offer prayers at home, seeking blessings for harmony, health, and prosperity.

Charity: Giving donations, especially to the needy and the Brahmins, is considered auspicious on this day.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2024: Significance

Spiritual Cleansing: It is believed that observing Shukra Pradosh Vrat helps cleanse one's sins and purify the mind and soul.

Marital Bliss: Married couples often observe this vrat together to strengthen their bond and seek blessings for a happy married life.

Prosperity: Worshipping Lord Shiva on this day is believed to bring wealth and success in endeavors.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat holds significant importance among Hindu devotees who observe it with faith and devotion. It is a time for spiritual introspection, prayer, and seeking divine blessings for a fulfilling life.

