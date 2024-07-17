Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Follow these fasting rituals; foods to eat, avoid on this Ashadi Ekadashi

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Foods to eat and avoid

Devshayani Ekadashi, also known as Ashadi Ekadashi, is a significant Hindu festival observed in the month of Ashadha (June-July). This year, Devshayani Ekadashi is celebrated on July 17. The day marks the beginning of the four-month period known as Chaturmas, during which Lord Vishnu is believed to go into a deep sleep (Yoga Nidra). Devotees observe this Ekadashi with great devotion, following specific fasting rituals and dietary guidelines.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Fasting Rituals

Early Morning Bath and Prayers: Devotees start the day with an early morning bath and wear clean clothes. They then perform prayers and offer flowers, fruits, and incense to Lord Vishnu. Sankalp (Vow): After the morning prayers, devotees take a vow (Sankalp) to observe the fast with full devotion and discipline. Fasting (Upavasa): Observing a fast is the core ritual of Devshayani Ekadashi. Some devotees opt for a Nirjala fast (without water), while others may consume only fruits, milk, and water. The fast begins at sunrise on Ekadashi and continues until the next day's sunrise. Chanting and Reading Scriptures: Throughout the day, devotees engage in chanting the holy names of Lord Vishnu, reading sacred scriptures such as the Bhagavad Gita and Vishnu Sahasranama, and singing devotional songs. Night Vigil: Many devotees stay awake throughout the night, participating in kirtans and bhajans, to keep vigil as a mark of their devotion.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Foods to Eat

During Devshayani Ekadashi, it is crucial to consume light and sattvic (pure) foods. Here are some recommended items:

Fruits: Apples, bananas, oranges, pomegranates, and other seasonal fruits.

Milk and Dairy Products: Milk, yogurt, paneer, and buttermilk.

Nuts and Dry Fruits: Almonds, raisins, cashews, and dates.

Sabudana (Tapioca): Sabudana khichdi or sabudana kheer.

Potatoes: Boiled or roasted potatoes, often used in fasting recipes.

Samak Rice: Also known as barnyard millet, used to prepare khichdi or kheer.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Foods to Avoid

Certain foods are strictly avoided during the fast to maintain its sanctity:

Grains: Wheat, rice, barley, and other grains.

Pulses and Legumes: Lentils, chickpeas, and beans.

Spices: Strong spices like garlic, onion, and hing (asafoetida).

Vegetables: Leafy greens, eggplant, and other regular vegetables.

Non-Vegetarian Food: All forms of meat, fish, and eggs.

Alcohol and Caffeine: Beverages like coffee, tea, and alcohol are avoided.

By following these fasting rituals and dietary guidelines, devotees can observe Devshayani Ekadashi with purity and devotion, seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu for peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

