Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Know date, puja muhurat, significance, rituals and more about the auspicious day

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the date, puja muhurat, significance. rituals and more about Devshayani Ekadashi 2024.

Devshayani Ekadashi, also known as Ashadi Ekadashi, is a significant Hindu festival that falls on the 11th day of the bright half of the month of Ashada in the Hindu calendar. This year, Devshayani Ekadashi will be observed on July 17, 2024. It is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu goes into a deep slumber for four months and wakes up on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi, which marks the end of this period. Let us delve deeper into the significance, rituals, and traditions associated with Devshayani Ekadashi.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2024 Puja Muhurat

Ekadashi Tithi begins at 08:33 PM on Jul 16, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi ends at 09:02 PM on Jul 17, 2024

Significance of Devshayani Ekadashi:

Devshayani Ekadashi is considered to be one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. It is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu takes rest under the shade of the celestial serpent Shesha, also known as Ananta. The term "Devshayani" translates to " the sleeping god, " referring to Lord Vishnu's slumber during this period. This period of rest is known as 'Chaturmas' and it is believed that all auspicious activities and ceremonies should be avoided during this time.

According to Hindu mythology, it is said that during this time, all the gods and goddesses also rest and do not grant any boons or fulfil any wishes. Therefore, devotees observe fast and perform various rituals to please Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings for a happy and prosperous life.

Rituals associated with Devshayani Ekadashi:

Devotees start preparing for Devshayani Ekadashi days in advance by cleaning their homes and taking a holy dip in rivers or lakes. On the day of Devshayani Ekadashi, they wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes. Some people also observe a complete fast, while others have a single meal of fruits and milk.

Devotees offer special prayers and perform aarti in temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu. They recite mantras, sing bhajans, and offer fruits, flowers, and sweets to the deity. Some people also observe Jagran, which is the practice of staying awake all night, chanting prayers and singing devotional songs in praise of Lord Vishnu.

One of the most important rituals of Devshayani Ekadashi is the 'Tulsi Vivah', which is the ceremonial marriage of Lord Vishnu with the holy Tulsi plant. This ritual symbolizes the union of the divine masculine and feminine energies. Tulsi is considered to be an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, who is the consort of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that performing this ritual brings prosperity and blessings from both the deities.

The fast observed on this day is broken on the next day, which is known as Prabodhini Ekadashi. On this day, devotees visit temples, offer prayers, and break their fast by consuming fruits or a simple vegetarian meal.

ALSO READ: Uma Bhagwati Temple in Anantnag reopens after 30 years: Know significance and how to reach