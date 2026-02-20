Shefali Shah ended her no-carb diet after 3 months: Experts reveal signs it’s time for you to stop too

New Delhi:

Shefali Shah did not set out to trigger a nutrition debate. But one candid admission did exactly that. Speaking to Curly Tales on April 2, 2025, the actor shared that she had tried a zero-carb diet to lose weight. It sounded familiar. Another celebrity restriction phase. Another experiment. Except her takeaway was not about discipline or transformation. It was about relief.

“I tried going off carbs for three months because I wanted to lose weight. And the day I finally had carbs, I slept like a baby. Your brain needs carbs, and you just can’t survive on protein alone,” she said, reflecting on how her body responded once she reintroduced them. That line landed because many people have lived a version of it. Cutting rotis. Rice. Fruit. Feeling efficient at first. Then foggy. Then drained.

Experts say her experience is not unusual. According to Dr Archana Batra, Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator, and Ms Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, prolonged carbohydrate restriction can affect energy, hormones and overall metabolic balance, making reintroduction both necessary and beneficial for many individuals.

Why reintroducing carbohydrates matters after restriction

Dr Archana Batra explains that carbohydrates are the body’s primary energy source, particularly for the brain and muscles. Much of the early weight loss on low-carb diets, she notes, is often water loss rather than sustained fat loss.

“Carbohydrates are the body’s primary energy source, especially for the brain and muscles,” she said, adding that short-term restriction may show weight changes largely due to reduced calories and water depletion.

She noted that prolonged elimination can disrupt metabolism and hormones like insulin and cortisol, while also affecting workout performance. “Reintroducing complex carbohydrates like whole grains, fruits and vegetables helps restore glycogen stores and supports thyroid function,” she explained, emphasising that carbs play a role in gut health and long-term weight maintenance.

Ms Edwina Raj added that bringing carbs back also improves diet sustainability. “It is important to reintroduce moderate amounts of complex carbohydrates after a period of restriction,” she said, noting that carbs remain the body’s main energy source, especially when fat intake is inadequate.

She explained that planned reintroduction helps restore energy levels and digestion through fibre while refilling muscle glycogen. It also makes diets easier to follow long term, reducing binge risks and weight regain, she added.

Does the safe duration of a no-carb diet differ for everyone?

Experts say tolerance varies widely. “Yes, the tolerance for a no-carb or very low-carb diet differs from person to person,” Dr Batra said, pointing to factors like age, metabolic health, hormonal balance and activity levels.

She noted that highly active individuals and menstruating women often experience fatigue or hormonal disruption sooner than sedentary individuals. Genetics and gut health also influence adaptation, she added, stressing that no-carb diets are not sustainable universal solutions.

Ms Raj echoed the need for individual assessment. “Yes, the duration for which a person can safely follow a no-carb diet varies,” she said, citing age, medical history, metabolism and medication as key determinants.

She added that people with diabetes, thyroid disorders or kidney issues may struggle with prolonged restriction, while athletes may feel weak without sufficient carbohydrates. Medical supervision is advisable in such cases, she said.

Warning signs your body needs carbohydrates back

The body usually signals when restriction goes too far. “Red flags include persistent fatigue, brain fog, dizziness and irritability,” Dr Batra said, listing early cognitive warning signs.

She added that sleep disturbances, hair fall, constipation and reduced workout performance may follow. In women, irregular or missed periods indicate hormonal stress. Cravings or food obsession may also signal metabolic strain, she explained.

Ms Raj highlighted overlapping symptoms. “Constant tiredness, headaches, mood swings and difficulty concentrating are key signs,” she said, noting that low glycogen can cause weakness during daily tasks or workouts. She added that irregular periods, hair fall or extreme weight loss suggest the diet may be too restrictive and requires modification.

Long-term risks of eliminating carbohydrates completely

Prolonged elimination may carry broader health consequences. “Long-term carb elimination can negatively affect gut health due to lack of fibre,” Dr Batra said, also pointing to risks like micronutrient deficiencies and raised LDL cholesterol in some individuals.

She added that thyroid function and reproductive hormones may be disrupted over time, affecting metabolism and bone health. Sustainable wellness, she stressed, comes from carbohydrate quality rather than avoidance.

Ms Raj underlined digestive and cardiovascular concerns. “Completely eliminating carbohydrates for long periods can lead to several health risks,” she said, explaining that low fibre intake may harm gut health while high saturated fat substitution could affect heart health. Hormonal imbalance and menstrual irregularities may also occur, she added, reinforcing that balanced intake remains key.

