Shamita Shetty’s stair workout hack: A quick fitness trick for busy schedules Actress Shamita Shetty swears by stair climbing when she’s too busy for the gym. Experts explain how this simple cardio move boosts heart health, burns calories, tones muscles, and fits seamlessly into daily life. Here’s why you should try it too.

Just like her sister, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty is truly passionate about fitness and workouts! Life gets busy, you know the drill: back-to-back meetings, errands, traffic, repeat. Finding even 30 minutes for the gym feels like a luxury.

Enter Shamita's hack: a no-equipment, quick cardio move you can fold into your day. We dug up what makes this stair trick actually work, and why you might want to try it for yourself. Let's get into the details!

Shamita Shetty cardio hack

Shamita shared on Instagram that when the gym isn’t an option, she turns to stair climbing. “When you don’t have the time to go to the gym, try this… simple yet effective cardio!” she posted. Here's what she shared

Shamita's routine is refreshingly doable: climb up and down flights of stairs about five times a day. It’s both a cardio and strength move, she says, engaging your core, glutes, hamstrings, and yes, it burns calories.

Why climb stairs instead of only walking

More bang for your step: Because you’re fighting gravity, stair climbing ups the intensity. Heart rate rises faster, more muscles get involved, and the calorie burn is higher compared to walking on flat ground.

Muscle & strength: Want toned legs, glutes, quads, hamstrings? Stairs force these into action. Also helps with balance and joint mobility.

Fits into your day: No gym bag, no special shoes, no commute. Use the stairwell in your office or the public staircase near your building. Five climbers a day stack up.

Things to watch out for (yes, even this “easy” hack has caveats)

If you have knee, hip, or joint issues, stairs can stress them. Consider holding the railing, going slower, or even skipping stairs on tougher joint days.

Proper form matters. Straight back, feet planted well, no hunching. Rushing up can lead to slips or strain.

Consistency over intensity. Even short sessions (10-15 mins) done regularly beat a big one-off.

If you’re skipping workouts because of a busy schedule, Shamita’s stair trick might just be the low-bar, high-return hack you need. It’s simple, free, and hits more than just cardio. The magic lies in making it a habit. Start with small steps (literally), stick with it, and let your stairs do the work.