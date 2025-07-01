Endless cardio to skipping rest days: Expert says ditch these 4 habits to get toned Want to build muscle, boost your metabolism, and feel stronger as you age? You're in the right place! As we enter our 30s (and beyond!), building and maintaining muscle mass becomes incredibly important for overall health and graceful ageing.

Nutrition coaches recently highlighted some common mistakes that can actually hinder your progress and lead to muscle loss. "Building lean muscle is not optional if you want a faster metabolism, look better naked, and a body that actually feels strong," they emphasise.

So, if you're serious about getting toned, here are four habits you need to ditch today:

Stop Lifting Weights That Are Too Light (and Never Changing Them!)

If your current dumbbells feel like a warm-up and you're breezing through 15+ reps, your body has no reason to adapt and grow. Muscles grow when they're challenged. This means you need to gradually increase the weight or reps over time. Sticking to your comfort zone week after week won't get you results. Remember the key: progressive overload is how we grow. Period.

Stop Skimping on Protein

This one's a biggie! Many women crush their workouts and eat "clean" but fall short on the protein needed to build, or even maintain, muscle. Protein is absolutely essential as the building block for muscle repair and growth.

Your target? Aim for 0.7 to 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight. For most women, this translates to roughly 30-40 grams of protein per meal. It's not optional – your muscles depend on it!

Stop Skipping Rest Days and Sleep

Think of it this way: lifting weights breaks your muscles down, and rest is what builds them back up. If you're consistently hitting back-to-back workouts without adequate recovery, or if you're only getting 5 hours of sleep a night, don't be surprised if your body isn't responding to your efforts.

Recovery isn't being lazy; it's a critical part of your strategy. Make sure you're getting at least 1-2 full rest days per week and 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.

Stop Doing Endless Cardio, Especially Before Your Lifts

Yes, cardio is fantastic for your heart and overall health, but it's not how we build muscle. If your goal is to get toned, prioritise your strength training sessions first. Shorter, smarter cardio sessions can be added after your lifts. Focus on lifting heavy and effectively.

By avoiding these common pitfalls and focusing on challenging your muscles, fuelling your body with enough protein, prioritising rest, and strategising your cardio, you'll be well on your way to a stronger, more toned you!

