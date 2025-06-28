7 simple yoga poses to practise between meals to prevent lethargy and enhance productivity Exhausted every day after eating your meals? Here are seven yoga poses to perform daily to improve blood circulation and digestion and raise natural energy levels.

People often feel their energy drain after finishing their morning, afternoon and evening meals. This can affect productivity and be a distracting nuisance. To avoid this, yoga gurus recommend performing yoga asanas between meals. Some yoga asanas are rumoured to boost energy levels and prevent the energy drain. Yoga is an extremely accessible way to keep the body moving and help prevent issues in the body by keeping generally fit. This is because yoga is a relatively low-impact exercise that can be performed by anyone, including the elderly and people with limited mobility, as it helps develop limb strength without needing extra equipment.

Here are seven easy asanas to practise between meals to prevent fatigue:

1. Half lord of the fishes pose

Cross your legs and sit, twist your torso and look towards your feet with your head angled towards the sky. Yoga gurus explain that this pose helps stimulate digestion and help energy levels stay up.

2. Thunderbolt pose

Sit on your knees with your spine straight and hold your hands together in a namaskar manner. It is said that this pose reduces lethargy and aids in digestion.

3. Cobra pose

Lie down on your stomach and lift your chest up by your arms like a half push-up. Making this a regular practice can keep the body and mind energised.

4. Camel pose

Kneel on your mat and slowly bend your spine backwards and hold your ankles. This pose is known to aid in blood circulation, especially to the spine and upper body, but do keep in mind to do this pose very, very carefully, as if done incorrectly, it can cause cramps or worse.

5. Seated forward fold

For beginners we would recommend starting off with one foot. Sit on your mat and stretch your legs out in front of you. Then slowly bend forwards as much as you can without bending your knees. This exercise stretches out your spine and helps relieve back pain and fatigue.

6. The cow cat pose

Start on your hands and knees and shift between arching your back and slumping. Continue the sequence for at least one minute. This asana combo is known to aid in spine flexibility.

7. Surya Namaskar

This technique, with its multiple poses, helps calm the mind, realign the senses and improve circulation to prepare for the day ahead.

