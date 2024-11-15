Shalini Passi's homemade 'Detox' powder is all you need for morning boost, know recipe

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shalini Passi's homemade detox powder recipe.

As we go on to live our hectic lives, it becomes easy to be unable to give ourselves some time for a healthy life. We have a lot of reliance on these quick fixes in the forms of caffeine and sugar that get us through to the end of our busy days. These may look like shortcuts, but often, they're leaving us further exhausted and depleted than if we didn't fall into them. But what if we tell you that there's a natural remedy to maintain overall health? Shalini Passi's detox powder should be the best boost any morning could have.

The 'Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives' has quickly become a favourite show, showcasing the glamorous lives of Bollywood's most stylish women, including Shalini Passi. Known for her extravagant lifestyle and timeless beauty, Shalini has gained attention for more than just her appearances on the show. Since her appearance on Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Shalini Passi has captured attention with her elegant lifestyle, radiant beauty, and much more.

In a recent interview, the Delhi-based artist revealed the secret behind her glowing complexion, her popular detox powder, which she regularly sends to over 100 people. This special blend of spices, when mixed with water and lemon juice, serves as an energising morning detox drink, giving the body a refreshing start to the day.

Shalini also shared her thoughts in a comment on an Instagram post, highlighting how her detox water drink contributes to maintaining a healthy body and glowing skin. She shared the following in the caption of the reel, offering guidance on how to use her detox powder for optimal benefits.

How To Take Powder

Please take in the morning one glass of warm water and lemon juice.

Add one teaspoon of powder to the warm water.

Benefits

It detoxes and alkalises the system.

Helps in digestion, reducing bloating and

Cleanses the system

Ingredients:

500 gm Jeera

500 gm Ajwain

2 tsp. Black Salt

50 gm Cinnamon

5 tsp. Triphala

Make it into powder form

Mix a half teaspoon of this powder with a glass of warm water along with one lemon. Please have it in the morning time.

Along with the recipe, she has also commented, "Aniseed powder is to be eaten after meals to curb the urge to eat sweets and desserts post-meal."

ALSO READ: Shalini Passi looks like 27 at 49, know her unique fitness and beauty routine