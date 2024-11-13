Shalini Passi looks like 27 at 49, know her unique fitness and beauty routine

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHALINI PASSI Know Shalini Passi's unique fitness and beauty routine.

Shalini Passi has won millions of hearts after featuring in Netflix's show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. She is becoming more famous for her fashion, style and beauty than her acting. Shalini Passi, the wife of a millionaire businessman and mother of a 27-year-old son, is beating even 25-30-year-old women in terms of beauty. Recently, Shalini Passi has shared some secrets about her diet and fitness routine with fans. Know how Shalini Passi is so fit at the age of 49 and what diet she takes to look so young and beautiful.

Shalini Passi says that her food and healthy lifestyle help her to remain young from inside and outside. For this, she chooses very healthy things for herself. She works out daily and does not forget to include some desi things in her diet.

She starts her day with a shot of Desi Ghee

To maintain her beauty, Shalini Passi starts her day with a shot of ghee. It is a natural and full of Ayurvedic properties. Ghee is also known for its nutritional properties. After this, she eats a handful of almonds and walnuts in the morning which provides healthy fats and antioxidants. In the morning, she drinks mixed juice of beetroot, amla and ginger. This detoxifies her body and makes the skin glow.

Shalini Passi's beauty secret

Shalini Passi includes various types of juices in her diet. Which keeps her beautiful even at this age. She includes celery juice, red juice sprouts and germinated seeds in her diet. Shalini sometimes also takes juice made from capsicum, which is a powerhouse of vitamin C. Apart from this, she does not forget to eat avocado to keep the skin young.

Eat these things for breakfast

For breakfast, Shalini Passi eats jowar and ragi cheela. This gives her fibre and protein. It also removes the spots on the skin. And the skin starts looking clean. Shalini does a hard workout every day from 4 to 6 in the evening. This includes 1 hour of dance followed by Pilates and weight training. She eats fresh fruits as a pre-workout meal.

What does Shalini Passi eat for dinner?

Shalini drinks fibre-rich vegetable soup for dinner. It includes spinach, broccoli, tomatoes and capsicum, ladyfinger, lotus cucumber, peas, gourd and other vegetables. This soup not only keeps her healthy but also makes her skin glowing.

