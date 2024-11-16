Shalini Passi's Home Tour: 20,000 square feet house in Delhi is an architectural marvel | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shalini Passi's 20,000 square house in Delhi.

Welcome to the lavish house of Shalini Passi, who is a leading art collector and donor in Delhi. The fabulous 20,000 square feet house on Golf Link Road of the 'Fabulous Lives VS Bollywood Wives' is a work of architecture that is home as much as it is a more-than-beautiful piece of grand architecture exhaling all-inclusive grace. Her place which consists of 14 bedrooms is a testament to how masterfully one could build a statement house, but here's a virtual tour where we highlight some of its signature features and architectural motifs.

The moment you enter the gates of this huge estate property, you will be pleased with the perfect exterior design blending modern and traditional elements.

Every wall of the house adorns such a beautiful piece of art that makes her an art lover. Shalini Passi is an art lover and her collection testifies that, which boasts works of some of India's finest artists such as MF Husain, SH Raza and more. The house itself would look like a single large painting, and every room shows different masterpieces that complement the overall architecture.

According to the News18 reports, during a chat with Larry’s List, Shalini described the eye-catching 25-foot towering Buddha head by renowned artist Subodh Gupta placed on her lush green lawn. She said the Buddha sculpture is one of her top 3 most treasured artworks. Germination by SH Raza and “Four Bindi panels" by Bharti Kher are her other two precious artworks.

Shalini Passi's house, while being a purveyor of luxury and opulence, also delivers elements of sustainability through its design. Her Instagram account is full of pictures and videos of her beautiful art mansion.

Shalini Passi told Larry’s List that her collection boasts Indian Modern and Contemporary works, an Ado Chale table, a pair of Dutch flower paintings, then from the 18th century: a Flemish cabinet, an Andre-Charles Boulle table, through to more contemporary pieces.

During a conversation with the Architectural Digest, Shalini expressed, “I am an artist and have always had an eye for art, for meaningful objects… I was and always will be obsessive; if I see something beautiful or interesting, I make a note of it, and I research it endlessly. I go to scour antique shops and museums, look at fabric, feel the textures of stone, and seek the provenance, and beauty of an object. One should have an eye for refinement."

Shalini's house is warm, elegant, and just so sophisticated in every corner. From interiors and accessorisations to breathtaking outdoor space, this 20,000-square-foot house is no less than a dream come true.

ALSO READ: Shalini Passi looks like 27 at 49, know her unique fitness and beauty routine