Shah Rukh Khan flaunts ultra-rare Rolex at Joy Awards; its price could buy a sea-facing Mumbai apartment Shah Rukh Khan turned heads at the Joy Awards in Riyadh wearing an ultra-rare Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “Blue Sapphire”. The off-catalogue timepiece, reserved for elite collectors, is estimated to cost over Rs 13 crore, a price that could easily buy a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai.

New Delhi:

Shah Rukh Khan has never really hidden his love for fine watches. Over the years, he has quietly built a reputation as someone who knows his horology. So when the actor appeared at the Joy Awards in Riyadh, it was only a matter of time before watch lovers zoomed in on his wrist.

Shah Rukh, 60, kept things understated in an all-black look. A sharp jacket. A long coat. Clean lines. Nothing flashy. Until you noticed the watch. That is where the real drama was.

Shah Rukh Khan turns heads with a rare Rolex Daytona

Photos and videos doing the rounds online show Shah Rukh Khan wearing one of the rarest Rolex watches in existence. The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “Blue Sapphire”. A piece so exclusive that most collectors will never even see one in person.

This is an off-catalogue model, meaning it does not appear in any regular Rolex listings. It was reportedly introduced around Watches and Wonders 2025 and is reserved strictly for Rolex’s top-tier VVIP clients.

The watch comes in a 40mm case made from 18-carat white gold. The case is set with 54 brilliant-cut diamonds, while the bezel is lined with 36 baguette-cut blue sapphires. The dial is made from silver obsidian, which subtly changes tone depending on the light. It is finished with an 18-carat white gold Oyster bracelet. Heavy. Opulent. Impossible to miss once you notice it.

What the ultra-rare Rolex is worth

The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire is not just rare. It is staggeringly expensive. The watch is estimated to be worth around Rs 13,51,26,825, or over $15 million.

According to the Instagram page Insanely Luxurious Indians, only a handful of these watches exist worldwide. That level of scarcity has earned it a nickname among collectors. The “ghost” watch. It has never been publicly listed in any official Rolex catalogue, which only adds to its mystique.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Shah Rukh has worn the piece. He was also seen sporting the same Daytona during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dubai. The event was part of an eight-day extravaganza hosted by Emaar at Burj Park.

