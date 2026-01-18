Karan Aujla Birthday Special: His 17 luxury watches that add up to nearly Rs 50 crore On Karan Aujla’s birthday, take a closer look at his jaw-dropping luxury watch collection, featuring Rolex, Patek Philippe and Richard Mille timepieces worth crores.

New Delhi:

January 18 isn’t just another date for Punjabi music fans. It’s Karan Aujla’s birthday. A day that usually means playlists on loop, lyrics floating around Instagram stories, and shoutouts pouring in for the man behind tracks like Softly, On Top, 52 Bars, For A Reason, and Winning Speech. Over the years, Aujla has built a sound that travels far beyond borders, mixing swagger with vulnerability in a way few manage.

Alongside the music, there’s another thing Aujla is quite loud about. His watches. No subtle hints here. These are bold, high-value pieces that show up clearly, whether he’s on a flight, on stage, or off-duty. From everyday classics to rare, high-value statements, we’re going to look at the collection of Karan’s watches.

Karan Aujla luxury watch collection worth crores

1. Rolex Datejust 41 Diamond Dial

Market Value: Rs 17 lakh

This is the most understated piece in the lineup. Clean. Classic. Easy to wear. It’s the kind of Rolex that works everywhere, from studio sessions to low-key outings. Nothing flashy. Just solid taste.

2. Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “Pikachu”

Market Value: Rs 39.6 lakh

Recognisable instantly. The Daytona Pikachu stands out thanks to its bold dial and racing roots. It’s playful but still premium. A proper flex without trying to look too serious.

3. Rolex Sky-Dweller Rose Gold

Market Value: Rs 39.6 lakh

Big. Complicated. Heavy on presence. The Sky-Dweller is Rolex doing things at scale, and this rose gold version feels like it belongs to someone who moves between cities and stages.

4. Rolex Day-Date 40 Olive Dial

Market Value: Rs 48.4 lakh

The olive dial Day-Date has quietly become iconic. It’s subtle, rare, and instantly respected among watch lovers. Understated luxury done right.

5. Rolex Yacht-Master Diamond Dial

Market Value: Rs 50 lakh

Sporty with a sharp edge. The diamond dial adds just enough shine without crossing the line. This one balances rugged and refined pretty well.

6. Rolex Day-Date 40 Chocolate Dial Diamond Bezel

Market Value: Rs 66 lakh

Warm tones. Diamonds on the bezel. A watch that stands out without screaming. This one feels made for evening appearances and special moments.

7. Rolex Day-Date 40 Paved Diamond Dial

Market Value: Rs 70 lakh

This one leans into full luxury territory. The pavé diamond dial makes it impossible to ignore. Definitely a statement piece.

8. Patek Philippe Aquanaut Rose Gold (Ref. 5167R)

Market Value: Rs 72 lakh

A sporty luxury watch with serious presence. The Aquanaut is known for being modern and versatile, and this rose gold version keeps things sharp without being overdone.

9. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked Rose Gold

Market Value: Rs 1.8 crore

A technical masterpiece. Skeletonised dial. Complex movement. This is AP showing off its watchmaking muscles.

10. Richard Mille RM 011 Felipe Massa Rose Gold Chronograph (Yellow)

Market Value: Rs 1.9 crore

Loud, unapologetic and straight flex energy, with that yellow strap doing all the talking. This one isn’t about subtle taste, it’s about being seen from across the room.

11. Patek Philippe Nautilus Moon Phase Rose Gold

Market Value: Rs 2 crore

Now things start getting serious. The Nautilus Moon Phase is one of those watches that doesn’t need explaining. Rose gold only adds to its quiet authority.

12. Richard Mille RM 30-01 Automatic Declutchable Rotor

Market Value: Rs 2.3 crore

Lightweight. Technical. Very modern. Richard Mille watches aren’t about tradition. They’re about engineering and innovation. This one fits that brief perfectly.

13. Patek Philippe Nautilus Moon Phase Diamond Bezel

Market Value: Rs 2.6 crore

Elegant, complicated, and unmistakably Patek. A watch that quietly signals status without needing attention.

14. Richard Mille RM 67-02 Sebastian Ogier

Market Value: Rs 3.35 crore

Ultra-thin and built for performance. This watch is known for its comfort and technical build. Serious watch collectors rate this one highly.

15. Richard Mille RM 035 Rafael Nadal “Black Toro”

Market Value: Rs 3.9 crore

Bold. Dark. Aggressive. The Black Toro doesn’t blend in, and that’s the point. It feels built for stage lights and spotlight moments.

16. Richard Mille RM 65-01 Automatic Split-Seconds Chronograph White Quartz TPT

Market Value: Rs 4.4 crore

One of the more technical watches in the collection. Built for precision and performance, this one feels like a watch nerd’s dream.

17. Richard Mille RM 57-03 Dragon Sapphire

Market Value: Rs 22 crore

This is where the collection truly peaks. Sculpted details. Dragon motif. Extremely rare. This isn’t just a watch, it’s wearable art. And easily the most expensive piece Aujla owns.

From classic Rolex staples to rare Richard Mille giants, Karan Aujla’s watch game is anything but quiet. Loud choices. Big values. Zero hesitation.

