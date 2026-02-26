‘Clean the gut like a brush’: AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 3 seeds to boost digestion

New Delhi:

Gut health conversations have quietly moved from niche to mainstream. Not dramatic. Just steady. People reading labels more closely. Thinking about fibre. Fermentation. Microbiome balance. Because once digestion goes off track, everything else tends to follow.

Diet plays the central role here. Exercise helps, yes. Hydration too. But what you eat daily matters more than occasional fixes. And sometimes, the smallest foods carry disproportionate impact. Seeds fall into that category.

Seeds that support gut health naturally

In an Instagram post shared on February 24, California-based gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi, trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, spotlighted three seeds he considers especially beneficial for digestion. Not just supportive, he noted, but capable of helping “clean it like a brush.”

Here’s the breakdown:

1. Chia seeds for fibre and bowel regularity

Chia seeds sit high on most gut-friendly food lists, largely due to their soluble fibre density. “Chia seeds are packed with soluble fibre and form a gel when soaked,” Dr Sethi shared, explaining that this gel-like texture plays multiple digestive roles. According to him, it helps slow sugar absorption in the gut, feeds beneficial microbiota and supports smoother bowel movements. The fibre swells, softens stool consistency and promotes regularity over time.

There is, however, one consumption rule he stressed. Chia seeds should never be eaten dry. “They should be soaked for at least 15 to 20 minutes,” he advised, adding that overnight soaking works best for optimal texture and digestion. His preferred serving suggestion is simple. One to two tablespoons soaked in almond milk or yoghurt, topped with berries for a fibre-rich snack.

2. Flaxseeds and their anti-inflammatory support

Dr Sethi described flaxseeds as “tiny but powerful,” largely because of their Omega-3 content, particularly ALA or alpha-linolenic acid. These fatty acids are known for anti-inflammatory effects, which indirectly support gut health by calming intestinal irritation.

But absorption is the key issue here. Whole flaxseeds often pass through the digestive tract without releasing their full nutrient load. Grinding them makes the difference. Once ground, flaxseeds may help:

Reduce bloating

Support hormone balance

Aid cholesterol management

Dr Sethi recommends adding one tablespoon of ground flaxseeds to smoothies or oatmeal around three to four times a week.

3. Basil seeds for cooling digestion support

Basil seeds, commonly known as sabja, visually resemble chia but behave slightly differently. “They are even cooler,” Dr Sethi noted, referring both to their expansion speed and their cooling digestive effect.

Like chia, basil seeds are rich in soluble fibre and form a gel when soaked. In traditional Ayurvedic use, they are often consumed to soothe digestion and reduce internal heat. Dr Sethi suggests combining basil seeds with chia in oatmeal, almond milk or almond yoghurt for a layered fibre boost.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

