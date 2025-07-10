Sawan 2025: Know the auspicious time for worshipping Lord Shiva on the first day of Sawan Lord Shiva will be worshipped throughout the holy month of Sawan, which begins on July 11, 2025, and lasts until August 9. In light of this, we will tell you today that the first day of Sawan is the auspicious time to worship Shiva.

New Delhi:

The holy month of Sawan will begin on July 11, which is also the Pratipada date of the Krishna Paksha of the Shravan month. Devotees worship Lord Shiva on the first day of Sawan, even though particular worship is performed on Monday during Sawan. In this case, we shall explain in this post when it is auspicious to worship Lord Shiva on this particular day.

You have to worship Lord Shiva from sunrise until dusk on the first day of Sawan. Throughout the day, there will be numerous auspicious occasions, such as Pradosh Kaal and Brahma Muhurta.

Auspicious time for Shiva worship on the first day of Sawan

Brahma Muhurta: 04:16 AM to 05:04 AM

Abhijeet Muhurta: from 12:05 PM to 12:58 PM

Amrit Chaughadiya: 08:27 AM to 10:06 AM

Twilight time: 07:22 PM to 07:41 PM

You can get benefits by worshipping Shiva in these auspicious times on the first day of Sawan. Along with this, worshipping Lord Shiva during the Pradosh period is also considered very beneficial. The Pradosh period is the time after sunrise. By worshipping Shiva during this period, you get spiritual upliftment. Along with this, you also get auspicious results in family and social life.

Do not offer these things to Lord Shiva in Sawan

Devotees present the Shivling with water, Bel leaves, milk, curd, ghee, and other items to appease Lord Shiva. Bholenath is also pleased when this is done, but there are several things you shouldn't gift the Shivling. Tell us about these things now.

Even if it happens by accident, you shouldn't offer Tulsi on the Shivling. It is thought that Goddess Tulsi was very depressed because Lord Shiva had killed her husband in a previous life. As a result, the Shivling does not offer Tulsi. In addition, it is not regarded as auspicious to gift turmeric to Lord Shiva. Additionally, you should refrain from worshipping Lord Shiva with Kaner, Ketaki, and Lotus flowers. Furthermore, it is improper to gift vermilion to Lord Shiva, even inadvertently.

ALSO READ: Sawan Somwar 2025: Check different dates of Sawan Somwar in North India and South India