Sawan Somwar 2025: Check different dates of Sawan Somwar in North India and South India Sawan begins on different dates in different parts of the country. Depending on the regions, the starting time of the Shravan month may vary by fifteen days. Check different dates of Sawan Somwar in North India and South India.

Sawan, or Shravan, is a holy month in the Hindu calendar. People dedicate this month to the worship of Lord Shiva and is considered very auspicious. People worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati during this month to get their blessings and for the removal of problems.

Sawan begins on different dates in different parts of the country. Depending on the regions, the starting time of the Shravan month may vary by fifteen days. The northern states of India usually follow the Purnimanta calendar, which begins with the full moon (Purnima). On the other hand, the southern states of India usually follow the Amanta calendar, which begins with the new moon (Amavasya).

The difference between the two is nearly 15 days. This is why Shravan begins 15 later in the Southern states than it does in the northern states. Check here when the holy month will begin in both these regions and also the dates of Sawan Somwar.

Sawan 2025 Start Date

Sawan will begin on July 11 and end on August 9 in the northern states of India. On the other hand, Sawan in the southern states will begin on July 25 and end on August 23. This year will have four Sawan Somwars. Check the dates below.

Sawan Somwar Dates in North India

July 14, 2025: First Shravan Somwar Fast

July 21, 2025: Second Shravan Somwar Fast

July 28, 2025: Third Shravan Somwar Fast

August 4, 2025: Fourth and Last Shravan Somwar Fast

Sawan Somwar Dates in South India

July 28, 2025: First Shravan Somwar Fast

August 4, 2025: Second Shravan Somwar Fast

August 11, 2025: Third Shravan Somwar Fast

August 18, 2025: Fourth and Last Shravan Somwar Fast

People also observe the Mangla Gauri Vrat in the month of Sawan. It is observed every Tuesday during the holy month. The first Mangla Gauri Vrat will be observed on July 15, 2025, followed by one on July 22, July 29 and the last one on August 5.

