World Chocolate Day 2025: 5 easy chocolate recipes you can make at home to celebrate the day

World Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on July 7, which aims to commemorate the introduction of chocolate. People across the world celebrate the day by indulging in chocolates, in different ways and different types of chocolate. If you're someone who loves chocolates, this is a day you can enjoy your chocolates without any guilt.

However, if you're bored with the regular chocolate blocks, you can try different recipes that have chocolate in it. Here are some easy chocolate recipes you can make at home to celebrate World Chocolate Day.

Chocolate Mug Cake

This is perfect for a quick chocolate fix. It is a single-serve dessert that you can make in just 5 minutes. Combine flour, cocoa powder, sugar, milk, oil and a pinch of baking powder in a mug. Microwave for 1–2 minutes, and you’ve got a soft, gooey cake with minimal effort.

No-Bake Chocolate Oats Cookies

For this, mix rolled oats, peanut butter, cocoa powder, and honey in a bowl. Then, shape it into small cookies and chill until firm. These are great for quick energy and don't need any baking skills.

Chocolate Bark

Melt a base chocolate and spread it onto a baking sheet. Then, sprinkle toppings like nuts, dried fruits, pretzels, or even candies. Chill it until its firm and then break it into uneven pieces. You can customise it according to your liking and it can also be a great homemade gift.

Chocolate Fudge

This can be made with just three ingredients; condensed milk, chocolate chips, and a bit of butter. Melt everything together, pour into a lined tray, and refrigerate until set. Cut into squares and enjoy a homemade version of store-bought fudge.

Hot Chocolate Bombs

For this recipe, melt chocolate and coat silicone molds to form half-spheres. Fill with cocoa mix and mini marshmallows, then seal two halves together. Drop these bombs into a mug of hot milk and see the magic as it melts into a creamy beverage.

