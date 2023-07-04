Sawan 2023: Holy month of Shravan starts today; know all fasting dates, puja vidhi & how to worship Lord Shiva

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sawan 2023

Sawan 2023: Referred to as Shravan, the holy month honours Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is being celebrated from July 4 to August 31 in 2023 all over the country, Sawan has a lot of importance in the Hindu culture. This year, Sawan will extend for a duration of two months, which is a rare scenario seen after almost two decades. The elongation is attributed to the inclusion of the 'Malamas' month, an additional month added to the Hindu lunar calendar to maintain balance with the lunar cycle.

Sawan is an auspicious month for the worship of Lord Shiva. Devotees celebrate Sawan month to pray to Lord Shiva for blessings of good health and fortune.

List of Sawan 2023 Somvars:

Sawan Starts Date - July 4, 2023, Tuesday

First Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 10, 2023, Monday

Second Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 17, 2023, Monday

Third Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 24, 2023, Monday

Fourth Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 31, 2023, Monday

Fifth Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 7, 2023, Monday

Sixth Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 14, 2023, Monday

Seventh Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 21, 2023, Monday

Eighth Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 28, 2023, Monday

Sawan 2023 Ends - August 31, 2023, Thursday

Sawan Somwar 2023: Important Dates

Sawan Start Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Sawan's End Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Sawan Shivratri Date: First Sawan Shivratri, July 15, 2023

Sawan Shivratri Date: Second Sawan Shivratri, August 14th, 2023

Mantras to please Lord Shiva

To please Bholenath, chant this mantra in the month of Sawan:

ॐ नमः शिवाय

प्रौं ह्रीं ठः

ऊर्ध्व भू फट्

इं क्षं मं औं अं

नमो नीलकण्ठाय

ॐ पार्वतीपतये नमः

ॐ ह्रीं ह्रौं नमः शिवाय

ॐ नमो भगवते दक्षिणामूर्त्तये मह्यं मेधा प्रयच्छ स्वाहा

ॐ नमः शिवाय शुभं शुभं कुरू कुरू शिवाय नमः ॐ

Mahamrityunjaya Chanting:

ऊं हौं जूं सः। ऊॅ भूः भुवः स्वः ऊॅ त्रयम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम्।

उव्र्वारूकमिव बन्धनान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात्।। ऊॅ स्वः भुवः भूः ऊॅ। ऊॅ सः जूं हौं।

Puja Vidhi

Wake up early in the morning and wear clean clothes after taking a bath. Pour Ganga Jal on all the deities. While chanting the mantra Om Namah Shivaya, do Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva Shankar. Offer intact, white flowers, white sandalwood, cannabis, datura, cow's milk, incense, panchamrit, betel nut, belpatra to Bholenath.

Also, while offering the ingredients, chant Om Namah Shivay Shivay Namah and apply sandalwood tilak. On the day of fasting on Monday of Sawan, one must read the story of Monday fast and do the aarti in the last. Offer ghee and sugar to Lord Shiva as prasad. Distribute that prasad among all and eat it yourself.

ALSO READ: Sawan 2023: Here are a few do's and don'ts devotees must follow while fasting

Read More Lifestyle News