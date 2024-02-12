Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary: 10 inspirational quotes by freedom fighter and 'Nightingale of India'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Inspirational quotes by Sarojini Naidu.

February 13th marks the birth anniversary of one of the most influential and inspiring women in Indian history, Sarojini Naidu. She was a freedom fighter, poet, and politician who played a crucial role in India's struggle for independence. Known as the 'Nightingale of India', her words and actions have continued to inspire generations even after her passing.

Sarojini Naidu was born on February 13, 1879, in Hyderabad, India. Her passion for poetry was evident from a young age, and she went on to publish her first collection of poems, 'The Golden Threshold' in 1905.

However, Sarojini Naidu's life was not just limited to poetry; she was also deeply involved in the freedom movement in India. She was a close associate of prominent leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Annie Besant. Her eloquence and powerful speeches were instrumental in garnering support for the Indian National Congress and the Quit India Movement.

On her birth anniversary, let us remember Sarojini Naidu through some of her most inspirational quotes that continue to hold relevance even today.

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race."

"We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action."

"We have to show the world that India is not a beggar among the nations and that she is capable of taking her rightful place in the comity of nations."

"Life is a song - sing it. Life is a game - play it. Life is a challenge - meet it. Life is a dream - realise it. Life is a sacrifice - offer it. Life is love - enjoy it."

"Flood-tide of noble memories in whose wake we wake today."

"We do not get opportunities; we make them."

"Life is like a game of cards. The hand you are dealt is determinism; the way you play it is free will."

"The winds of grace are always blowing, but you have to raise the sail."

"Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark."

"A nation's culture resides in the hearts and the soul of its people."

This quote by Sarojini Naidu serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving and cherishing our cultural heritage. She believed that a nation's true identity lies in its people and their traditions, customs, and beliefs.

ALSO READ: Sarojini Naidu's 145th Birth Anniversary: Why is it celebrated as National Women's Day?