Sarojini Naidu's 145th Birth Anniversary: Why is it celebrated as National Women's Day?

On February 13th, we will celebrate the 145th birth anniversary of the renowned Indian poet and activist, Sarojini Naidu. But this day is not just a regular birthday celebration, it is known as National Women's Day in India. So, why is this day specifically dedicated to Sarojini Naidu and why is it celebrated as National Women's Day?

Sarojini Naidu was a pioneer in the Indian independence movement and a leading advocate for women's rights. She was born on February 13th, 1879 in Hyderabad, British India to a Bengali Hindu family. From a young age, she displayed exceptional talent in poetry and literature. She pursued her education at various institutions in India and England and eventually emerged as one of the most prominent poets of her time.

What sets Sarojini Naidu apart from other poets is her ability to use her words as a tool for social change. She was deeply involved in the Indian freedom struggle and used her poetry to spread awareness and inspire people to fight for their rights. Her poems were filled with patriotism, feminism, and themes of social justice.

Sarojini Naidu's contribution to the Indian independence movement cannot be overlooked. She played a significant role in organising and leading protests against British rule. She also worked tirelessly for the welfare of women in India.

Her tireless efforts towards women empowerment and her role in the fight for independence earned her the title of 'The Nightingale of India'. Her powerful words resonated with people across the country, especially women, who found strength and inspiration in her poetry.

In 1925, Sarojini Naidu became the first woman to become the President of the Indian National Congress. This was a monumental achievement at a time when women's voices were often suppressed in the political sphere. She used her position to advocate for women's rights and to push for gender equality.

Sarojini Naidu's legacy continues to inspire generations of women in India and around the world. Her fearless spirit, unwavering determination, and exceptional talent have made her an icon for women's empowerment. She broke societal norms and paved the way for future generations of women to have a voice and be heard.

So, it is only fitting that we celebrate her birth anniversary as National Women's Day. This day is not just a celebration of one woman's life but a tribute to all the women who have fought and continue to fight for their rights and equality.

This day also serves as a reminder of the significant role that women play in shaping society and their invaluable contributions to various fields. It is a call to action for all of us to work towards creating a more inclusive and equal world for women.

The celebration of National Women's Day also serves as a platform to honour and recognise the achievements of women in different fields. It is an opportunity to showcase their talents, share their stories, and inspire others to break barriers and pursue their dreams.

Moreover, this day also sheds light on the ongoing struggles that women face and the need for continued efforts towards gender equality. Despite the progress made in recent years, women still face discrimination, violence, and unequal opportunities in various aspects of their lives. National Women's Day serves as a reminder that our fight for gender equality is far from over and that we must continue working towards it.

