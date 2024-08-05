Sadar Bazaar to Delhi Haat: Best places to shop in Delhi NCR for Hariyali Teej celebration

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Best places to shop in Delhi NCR for Hariyali Teej celebration.

This year Hariyali Teej is on August 7, Wednesday. On Hariyali Teej, women dress up just like the Karva Chauth celebration. For the auspicious occasion, they also do a lot of shopping from the market. Women buy new sarees, bangles, bindi, and other makeup items. Now, if you want to go shopping for Teej or want to enjoy going to the Teej fair, then we are telling you about the best markets of Delhi NCR where you can do Hariyali Teej shopping cheaply. The special thing is that you can also enjoy the Teej fair held here. Know what is special here.

Hariyali Teej Fair and Market in Delhi NCR

Delhi Haat- If you want to go shopping for Teej and also enjoy the Teej festival, then you can go to Delhi Haat. You will find a very small crowd here except on weekends. Whether you want to do great shopping, apply mehndi, buy jewellery or want to eat something special, you will easily find everything in one place.

Noida Haat- A market is also held in Sector 32 of Noida, where you will find goods for different festivals, handicraft items, and many other things. A fair is also held here on Hariyali Teej. You can go shopping from here. A Diwali fair is also held in Noida Haat.

Chandni Chowk- If you don't have any problem with the crowd, then there can be no better place than Chandni Chowk in Delhi. Here you can do the cheapest shopping. Once you go to Chandni Chowk, you can buy different things from clothes to footwear and jewelry to bags. Home decoration items and puja items are also available in Chandni Chowk.

Sadar Bazaar- You will be stunned once visit this market. Here everything is so cheap and there is so much variety of everything that you cannot even imagine. You will find everything from sarees to matching bangles and jewellery in Sadar Bazaar. Sadar Bazaar is one of the biggest wholesale markets in Delhi.

Lajpat Market- Lajpat Nagar is a hit shopping place for women. If you want to shop for suits and sarees, you can go to Lajpat Nagar. Here you will find everything from jewellery, bags, and footwear. Lajpat Nagar is especially famous for suits. Here you can find amazing unstitched suit fabrics.

ALSO READ: Hariyali Teej 2024: Know date, time, significance, puja vidhi and more