Hariyali Teej 2024: Know date, time, significance, puja vidhi and more

Hariyali Teej is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated predominantly in the northern states of India, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh. This festival, dedicated to the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolises marital bliss and the monsoon season's lush greenery. As Hariyali Teej 2024 approaches, let's delve into its date, time, significance, puja vidhi, and more.
Hariyali Teej 2024: Date and timings
Hariyali Teej, typically observed two days before Nag Panchami, is celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravana. This festival honours the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In 2024, according to the Gregorian calendar, Hariyali Teej will fall on Wednesday, August 7, with the following timings:
Tritiya tithi begins: 07: 52 PM on August 6, 2024
Tritiya tithi ends: 10:05 PM on August 7, 2024
Hariyali Teej 2024: Story
According to legend, Parvati underwent 107 reincarnations before finally marrying Shiva on her 108th birth during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Shravan. In her previous lives, she renounced worldly ties, subsisting on dry leaves in her quest for Shiva's love, though he remained unaware due to his vow of celibacy. To capture his attention, Parvati journeyed to the Himalayas, where she crafted a Shiva Lingam from sand, symbolising her unwavering love. Moved by her devotion, Shiva appeared, granted her wish, and acknowledged her as his wife due to her sincere fast and rituals. This festival upholds the belief that women who observe the fast with sincerity receive blessings from Shiva and Parvati.
Hariyali Teej 2024: Significance
Hariyali Teej holds immense significance for married women. It is believed that observing the fast on this day ensures the long life and well-being of their husbands. Adorning all 16 traditional ornaments is believed to safeguard one's spouse from harm, a tradition especially treasured by newlyweds. Unmarried girls also participate in the festivities, praying for a good husband.
The festival is a celebration of the monsoon season, known for its lush greenery. Women adorn themselves in green attire, symbolising the vibrancy of nature.
Hariyali Teej 2024: Puja Vidhi
The rituals of Hariyali Teej are deeply rooted in tradition and vary slightly from region to region. Here is a general outline of the puja vidhi:
- Preparations: Women begin preparations a day before the festival. They clean their homes, decorate the puja area, and prepare traditional sweets and delicacies.
- Fasting: Married women observe a day-long fast, refraining from food and water, to seek the well-being and longevity of their husbands. Some women opt for a partial fast, consuming fruits and water.
- Gauri-Shankar Puja: Early in the morning, women take a holy bath and wear new, green clothes. They set up a small idol or picture of Goddess Parvati (Gauri) and Lord Shiva (Shankar) for the puja.
- Offering Prayers: Women offer fruits, flowers, and sweets to the deities. They light incense sticks and lamps, recite prayers, and chant mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
- Swing Ritual: An important part of the celebration is the swinging ritual. Swings, often adorned with flowers, are hung from trees, and women take turns swinging on them while singing traditional songs.
- Mehndi Application: Applying mehndi is a significant ritual. Women gather together and adorn their hands and feet with beautiful mehndi designs, symbolising prosperity and good fortune.