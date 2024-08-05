Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hariyali Teej 2024: Know date, time, significance, puja vidhi and more

Hariyali Teej is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated predominantly in the northern states of India, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh. This festival, dedicated to the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolises marital bliss and the monsoon season's lush greenery. As Hariyali Teej 2024 approaches, let's delve into its date, time, significance, puja vidhi, and more.

Hariyali Teej 2024: Date and timings

Hariyali Teej, typically observed two days before Nag Panchami, is celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravana. This festival honours the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In 2024, according to the Gregorian calendar, Hariyali Teej will fall on Wednesday, August 7, with the following timings:

Tritiya tithi begins: 07: 52 PM on August 6, 2024

Tritiya tithi ends: 10:05 PM on August 7, 2024

Hariyali Teej 2024: Story

According to legend, Parvati underwent 107 reincarnations before finally marrying Shiva on her 108th birth during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Shravan. In her previous lives, she renounced worldly ties, subsisting on dry leaves in her quest for Shiva's love, though he remained unaware due to his vow of celibacy. To capture his attention, Parvati journeyed to the Himalayas, where she crafted a Shiva Lingam from sand, symbolising her unwavering love. Moved by her devotion, Shiva appeared, granted her wish, and acknowledged her as his wife due to her sincere fast and rituals. This festival upholds the belief that women who observe the fast with sincerity receive blessings from Shiva and Parvati.

Hariyali Teej 2024: Significance

Hariyali Teej holds immense significance for married women. It is believed that observing the fast on this day ensures the long life and well-being of their husbands. Adorning all 16 traditional ornaments is believed to safeguard one's spouse from harm, a tradition especially treasured by newlyweds. Unmarried girls also participate in the festivities, praying for a good husband.

The festival is a celebration of the monsoon season, known for its lush greenery. Women adorn themselves in green attire, symbolising the vibrancy of nature.

Hariyali Teej 2024: Puja Vidhi

The rituals of Hariyali Teej are deeply rooted in tradition and vary slightly from region to region. Here is a general outline of the puja vidhi: