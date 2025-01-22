Republic Day 2025: Parade timings, how to book tickets online, nearest metro and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Republic Day 2025: Know parade timings, how to book tickets online, nearest metro and other details.

Republic Day is one of the most special days in India. Every year on January 26, we celebrate the formation of the Indian Constitution and honour the country’s unity and diversity. The grand Republic Day Parade in Delhi is the highlight of the day. It showcases the culture and heritage of India. If you’re not in Delhi or are just unable to go watch the parade in person then you’ve landed on the right page. You can watch this Republic Day 2025 parade either online or on television from the comfort of your home. Read on to learn all about how to watch the Republic Day 2025 live-streaming parade online and on television.

As India readies to mark its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, the nation is geared for a rich presentation of its cultural heritage, military might, and technological innovations. This is the annual ritual when the Indian Constitution came into existence in the year 1950, which represents the spirit of unity in diversity for this nation.

Parade Highlights

The Republic Day Parade will be held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, starting at 10:00 AM. This year, the parade will be spectacularly replete with floats representing multiple states and union territories, depicting their respective cultures, customs, and achievements. The parade will also showcase military poise with contingents of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force showcasing their prowess and acumen. The event ends with a breathtaking flypast by the Indian Air Force, which has always been an added attraction for the viewers.

Ticket Information

The sale of tickets for the Republic Day Parade has now been closed. The time window given for purchasing was from January 2 to January 11. However, you can still watch the full dress rehearsal held on January 23, 2025, by purchasing tickets for the same, which are available from January 13 to January 17.

Online Booking

Tickets were booked through the official website www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. The online booking window was open from January 2 to January 11, 2025. Ticket prices vary based on seating arrangements:

₹100 for reserved seats

₹20 for unreserved seats

Republic Day 2025 Live Streaming: How to watch the parade online

Doordarshan National (DD National): The Republic Day Parade will be shown live on DD National, India’s national broadcaster. You can check your local cable or satellite TV guide to confirm the channel number and parade timings.

The Republic Day Parade will be shown live on DD National, India’s national broadcaster. You can check your local cable or satellite TV guide to confirm the channel number and parade timings. Government Platforms: Official government websites and platforms will also stream the event. You should keep an eye on announcements closer to the date to get the exact links.

Official government websites and platforms will also stream the event. You should keep an eye on announcements closer to the date to get the exact links. News Channels: News channels in India will provide extensive coverage of the parade at 9:30 AM.

News channels in India will provide extensive coverage of the parade at 9:30 AM. Doordarshan & All India Radio YouTube Channels: The official YouTube channels of Doordarshan National and All India Radio will live stream the entire Republic Day 2025 parade. Simply search for these channels on YouTube and click on their live stream.

Nearest metro station

For easy access to Kartavya Path, visitors can utilise the Delhi Metro services. The nearest metro stations are Udyog Bhawan Metro Station (Yellow Line) and Central Secretariat Metro Station (Interchange between Yellow Line and Violet Line).

If you have crossed the online booking period, worry not! Offline tickets will also be available at designated counters across Delhi. You just need to bring a valid ID to purchase tickets.

