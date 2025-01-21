Republic Day 2025 Recipe: Include Tricolour Peda for celebration of patriotism, know its recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Include Tricolour Peda for the celebration of patriotism.

As soon as January arrives, a special wave of freedom is felt in the heart of every Indian. Waiting for January 26th amidst the cold winds reminds us of the glorious history of our country and our republic. This is the time when the spirit of patriotism is reflected in every street, every square and in every Indian household.

On the occasion of Republic Day, not only is freedom celebrated, but this day also reminds us of our constitution and the rights we get. That is why patriotic songs start echoing in every house. We start feeling proud of everything and it also reminds us of the duties of a responsible citizen.

If similar emotions come into your mind, then you can increase this feeling with sweetness. Yes, you can prepare Peda inspired by the tricolour theme. You can easily make it at home, you just have to follow our tips. So what are you waiting for, let us know in detail in this article the easy method of making Tricolour Peda.

Ingredients

Condensed milk

Milk powder

Edible food colours (Green, Saffron)

How to make:

First of all, gather and keep the ingredients mentioned above. Then place a wok on the gas to heat it.

When the pan becomes hot, add milk powder and condensed milk into it and mix well.

Cook it on low flame while stirring continuously. When the mixture starts leaving the pan and starts coming in the form of a dough, then turn off the gas.

Now let the mixture cool down so that it can be divided into three parts. Add green colour to one part of the mixture and mix it well.

Leave the other part without colour. Then add a mixture of saffron to the part. Now make small balls from all three parts.

If you want to make some other shape, you can make this too. If you are making a tricolour, then first flatten the green circle slightly.

Then place the white ball on it and press it lightly. Finally, place the orange ball on top and give it the shape of a peda. Then decorate it on a plate and serve it after eating.

