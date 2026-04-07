Not losing weight despite diet and exercise? Longevity doctor shares 7 reasons you are not seeing results

New Delhi:

Fat loss is rarely quick. You eat well, you train, you stay consistent. And still, sometimes, nothing really moves. That part can be frustrating. Feels like you’re doing everything right, but the results just stall.

But here’s the thing. Weight loss is not only about calories and workouts. There’s a lot happening behind the scenes. Hormones, sleep, daily movement, even medication. In an Instagram post on April 6, Dr Thomas Paloschi, a longevity doctor focused on preventive and functional medicine, explained that stalled progress often has deeper causes. He also listed seven common factors that could be slowing down fat loss, even in disciplined individuals.fat

1. Moving less without realising

You might be working out regularly, but what about the rest of your day. Small movements matter more than people think.

Dr Paloschi highlights that reduced movement can look like:

Less walking

Less standing

Fewer spontaneous movements

All of this lowers your overall calorie burn. Over time, your calorie deficit shrinks without you even noticing.

2. Sleep loss and its impact on appetite

Sleep is not just rest. It directly affects how much you eat.

“Sleep loss changes appetite biology,” Dr Paloschi explains. A systematic review found that restricting sleep can increase calorie intake by roughly 300 calories per day on average. If sleep apnoea is involved, the impact can be even stronger.

This shows up as:

Increased hunger

Stronger cravings

Higher food intake

3. Ultra processed foods and excess calories

Even if you think you are eating “normal”, ultra processed foods can quietly push calorie intake up.

In a controlled trial shared by Dr Paloschi, people eating ultra processed diets consumed about 500 extra calories per day. Within just 14 days, they gained around 0.9 kg. Meanwhile, those eating unprocessed foods lost weight.

The likely reasons:

Faster eating

Weaker satiety signals

4. Insulin resistance and metabolic health

Insulin plays a key role in how your body uses and stores energy. When insulin resistance develops, that process becomes less efficient.

This makes fat loss harder and affects overall metabolic health. It is often linked to:

Visceral fat

Fatty liver

High triglycerides

Poor glucose control

5. PCOS, menopause and hormonal shifts

Hormones can change how your body stores fat. Quite significantly.

“PCOS is strongly linked to insulin resistance,” Dr Paloschi notes. During menopause, lower oestrogen levels can shift fat storage towards the abdomen. That’s why strategies that worked earlier may stop working later.

6. Medications that may slow fat loss

Some medications can make fat loss more difficult. This includes:

Antidepressants

Antipsychotics

Glucocorticoids

Insulin and certain diabetes medications

Blood pressure drugs

“If body weight changed after a medication change, that is clinically relevant and should not be ignored,” he points out.

7. Mitochondrial function and energy balance

Mitochondria are responsible for energy production in cells. When their function is impaired, metabolism can be affected.

“This is often linked to insulin resistance and poorer energy regulation,” Dr Paloschi says. Still, it is usually one part of a bigger picture, not the only reason.

Why fat loss is not just about diet and exercise

The main takeaway is simple. Fat loss cannot be reduced to just calories and workouts.

“When progress stalls, the issue is often deeper. Sleep, hormones, insulin resistance, satiety, medications, and metabolic adaptation all play a role,” Dr Paloschi explains.

Sometimes pushing harder is not the answer. Fixing what is happening internally often matters more.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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