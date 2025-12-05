Where to buy a real Christmas tree in India: Best online and offline options with price guide Buying a real Christmas tree in India is totally doable. From Norfolk pine to Indian fir, here’s where to find live potted trees, how much they cost and simple care tips.

New Delhi:

Buying a real Christmas tree in India is totally possible. You just need to know where to look and what to expect. Remember, you don’t have to buy a ‘cut tree’, but a live potted plant you can keep even after Christmas.

First and foremost, what is a ‘real’ Christmas tree in India?

In India, most real Christmas trees are live potted evergreens like:

Norfolk Island Pine / Araucaria Indian Christmas Tree / Indian fir / Debdaru (these look great with lights and baubles and can live for years with basic care.)

Where to buy a real tree online

You have quite a few easy online options:

Ugaoo – Sells an ‘Indian Christmas Tree’ plant that’s meant to be a long-term festive plant. Amazon India – Lots of ‘live Christmas tree’ or ‘Norfolk pine’ listings in different heights (2.5 ft to 5 ft trees). Nurserylive – Offers Christmas tree plants and conifers suitable for decorating at home. City-specific nurseries online – For example, Karat Farms in Bengaluru sells live Christmas tree plants you can order within the city.

These usually come in pots and can be placed indoors near a bright window.

Where to buy offline (in your city)

If you like choosing your tree in person, try:

Local plant nurseries / garden centres – Ask for Norfolk pine, Araucaria or ‘Christmas tree plant’. Big-city nurseries in places like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata often stock them in December.

Some florists and church fairs in Christian neighbourhoods also keep small potted trees around Christmas. All you need to do is ask if they have live Christmas tree plants in stock.

How much does a real Christmas tree cost?

Prices change by size and city, but as a rough guide:

Small tabletop plant (1–2 ft): ₹500–₹1,500

Medium tree (2–4 ft): ₹1,500–₹4,000

Bigger trees (5–6 ft): ₹4,000–₹10,000+ (online 5 ft live trees can touch around ₹9,000–₹10,000).

Quick tips before you buy

Check if it’s live and potted, not just cut branches. Place it in bright light, away from harsh sun and hot appliances. Water when the top soil feels slightly dry, not every day blindly.

Do this right, and your Christmas tree can be with you for many more Decembers, not just one!