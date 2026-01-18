Rajkummar Rao–Patralekhaa baby name revealed: What Parvati Paul Rao signifies Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have revealed their daughter’s name, Parvati Paul Rao. Here’s the meaning, cultural significance and symbolism behind the name, and why the actors’ heartfelt announcement resonated with fans.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa took to Instagram to share one of their most personal announcements yet. The couple revealed the name of their daughter, Parvati Paul Rao. The actors introduced their daughter to the world with a beautiful caption: “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing.” True to who they are, the moment felt intimate, grounded and deeply meaningful.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their daughter on November 15, 2025. Along with the name, the couple also offered the first glimpse of their daughter.

What does the name Parvati mean?

Popularly, the name refers to the wife of Lord Shiva, and mother of Ganesha and Kartikeya. The origin of the name Parvati itself is in Sanskrit and means "daughter of the mountains." The Hindu goddess Parvati symbolises the combination of strength and compassion in Hinduism. She is worshipped not merely as the goddess spouse, but also symbolising the power of inner strength and emotional acumen. To name one’s child Parvati is to draw upon the qualities of poise, strength, and serenity, qualities that manifest themselves in the child well into life.

The significance of Paul Rao

By choosing Paul Rao, the couple have seamlessly brought together both their identities. “Paul” honours Patralekhaa’s family name, while “Rao” reflects Rajkummar’s. It is a subtle but powerful gesture of equality, shared legacy and modern parenthood, without turning the choice into a statement for effect. Sometimes, the most progressive choices are the quietest ones.

Why the announcement resonated

What struck many was not just the name, but the tone of the reveal. Folded hands and full hearts set the mood. There was no excess, no performance, just gratitude. In a world of elaborate celebrity baby announcements, this felt refreshingly sincere.

Parvati Paul Rao has combined spirituality with modernism. The assortment is a tribute to tradition yet is not encumbered by it. This radiates the essence of a progressive mindset. This itself is a tribute to harmony.

If names are the first stories we tell our children, then this one begins with grace, strength, and purpose. That’s a good start.

