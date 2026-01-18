Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa name their daughter 'Parvati Paul Rao', share first glimpse | See pic Rajkummar and Patralekhaa chose to name their daughter, Parvati Paul Rao. They shared the first glimpse of their firstborn on Sunday.

New Delhi:

Bollywood's power couple Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa were been blessed with a baby girl on their 4th wedding anniversary in 2025. Now they Rajkummar and Patralekhaa shared the first glimpse of their daughter and revealed her name. The couple chose to name their daughter, Parvati Paul Rao.

The picture posted on Instagram is a close-up of little hands clasped around that of her parents and does not include the face of the child. 'With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing. PARVATI PAUL RAO,' read their caption.

What does Parvati mean?

The name has struck a chord with fans already, rooted as it is in tradition and meaning. Parvati means strength, grace and devotion, while Paul and Rao reflect the family names of Patralekhaa and Rajkummar. Soon after the announcement was made, love began pouring in from across the industry.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their baby girl in November 2025. A joint statement was issued by the couple, and it was revealed that their little princess had come on the occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary. 'We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl,' the couple wrote and then added, 'The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.'

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story is one of the most emotional in Bollywood. The couple has known each other for well over a decade now. Rajkummar has himself confessed how he knew it was 'the one' in charismatic performer Patralekhaa ever since he spotted her in one of her ad campaigns. The couple met in 2014 on the sets of CityLights. In October 2021, Rajkummar got down on one knee in front of Patralekhaa to ask for her hand in marriage. The duo married one month later on November 15 in Chandigarh.

On the work front

Along with Toaster, a quirky comedy for Netflix, Rajkummar will also feature in a courtroom drama biopic, to be titled Ujjwal Nikam, in which he will play the lead role of the aforementioned Indian public prosecutor, to be helmed by Avinash Arun.

