Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa celebrate 4th anniversary with arrival of baby girl: 'God's greatest blessing'

Bollywood is beaming with joy as actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa have welcomed their first child—a beautiful baby girl—on their 4th wedding anniversary! The couple shared the delightful news early Saturday morning, making the day even more special for fans and family alike.

Announcing the arrival, the proud parents wrote, “The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary. We are over the moon, God has blessed us with a Baby Girl.” The couple also shared a cute card featuring a unicorn carrying a carriage, adding a magical touch to their joyous announcement.

Friends and Bollywood colleagues poured in their love and congratulations. Sophie Choudhry wrote, “Huge congratulations you guys!! Much love to you and your princess! God bless,” while Neha Dhupia welcomed them to parenthood, saying, “Congratulations you guys, welcome to the best hood … parenthood.” Ali Fazal and Neeti Mohan also shared heartfelt wishes, spreading the excitement across social media.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story began on the sets of CityLights in 2014, where they first worked together. After 11 years of dating, they tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate Chandigarh ceremony. This year, they also announced Patralekhaa's pregnancy in July, hinting at the joy that awaited their fans.

The couple, who recently launched their production house KAMPA Film, are now stepping into the most exciting chapter of their lives—parenthood. Fans are already calling their bundle of joy the newest star of Bollywood’s cutest duo.

Here’s wishing the new parents all the happiness in the world as they welcome their little princess into their family!