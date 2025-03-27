Pradosh Vrat March 2025: Check here the date, time and rituals of Guru Pradosh Vrat Pradosh Vrat is a fast that is observed on both Trayodashi Tithis, i.e. Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi, in lunar month. Read on to know the date, time and rituals of Guru Pradosh Vrat in March 2025.

Pradosh Vrat is a fast that is observed for Lord Shiva. Also known as Pradosham, this is a fast that is observed on both Trayodashi Tithis, i.e. Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi, in lunar month. When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Thursday, it is known as Guru Pradosh Vrat.

According to Drik Panchang, for Pradosham Vrat, the day is fixed when Trayodashi Tithi falls during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset. The time window after Sunset when Trayodashi Tithi and Pradosh time overlaps is auspicious for Shiva Puja.

Pradosh Vrat March Date and Time

The first Pradosh Vrat in March was observed on March 11, 2025. The other one will be observed on March 27, 2025 which will be a Guru Pradosh Vrat. The Trayodashi tithi begins at 01:42 AM on March 27 and will end at 11:03 PM on March 27, 2025. The Pradosh puja muhurat is from 06:51 PM to 09:12 PM on March 27, according to Drik Panchang.

Pradosh Vrat Rituals

You should wake up early in the morning and take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Clean the place of worship and also bathe the idols in clean water.

Following this, perform the Sankalpa along with meditation.

Then, light a diya and decorate the idols with flowers. Also, offer prasad and sweets to the idols.

Visit a Lord Shiva Temple and offer flowers, sandalwood and cow milk to the Lord.

The devotees should also make certain donations to the needy.

You can also chant the Mahamrityunjay Mantra 108 times on the day of Pradosh Vrat.

