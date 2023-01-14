Saturday, January 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Pongal 2023: Easy kolam rangoli designs to make your home and office attractive this festival

Pongal 2023: Easy kolam rangoli designs to make your home and office attractive this festival

Pongal 2023: It is a custom to design rangoli or kolam at one's residence and place of work on the festive occasion. Here are some easy-to-make kolam designs.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: January 14, 2023 18:08 IST
Celebrate Pongal by making Rangoli at your residence
Image Source : FREEPIK Celebrate Pongal by making Rangoli at your residence

Pongal 2023: The festival of harvest will be celebrated between January 15-18. Pongal celebrations will take place with full enthusiasm in South Indian states, especially in Tamil Nadu. Those who are living in other parts of the country will also enjoy the festive time and treat themselves to scrumptious food. It is customary to name kolam or rangoli designs at one's house and place of work on the occasion of Pongal. This not only brings good vibrations and makes the place look inviting, but is also a fun activity to indulge in with the kids. All you need is a stencil, some colours and dedicated space. Brings your artsy side forward by trying the below kolam designs and make Pongal all the more special for your family.   

Read: Happy Pongal 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, Greetings, SMS, HD images and GIFs

Pongal 2023: Easy kolam rangoli designs for the festival 

India Tv - Pongal

Image Source : INSTAGRAMStep by step kolam design for Pongal

India Tv - Pongal

Image Source : INSTAGRAMKolam is made at home on the occasion of Pongal

India Tv - Pongal

Image Source : INSTAGRAMBirds kolam design for Pongal

India Tv - Pongal

Image Source : INSTAGRAMFlower design for kolam on Pongal

India Tv - Pongal

Image Source : INSTAGRAMEasy to make kolam design
Related Stories
Pongal special: A lavish feast to add more sweetness to the festival (see pics)

Pongal special: A lavish feast to add more sweetness to the festival (see pics)

Bihu, Makar Sankranti, Pongal celebrated across India | See photos

Bihu, Makar Sankranti, Pongal celebrated across India | See photos

Pongal 2022: Medu Vada, Sakkarai Pongal to Tamarind Rice, enjoy these easy lip-smacking delicacies

Pongal 2022: Medu Vada, Sakkarai Pongal to Tamarind Rice, enjoy these easy lip-smacking delicacies

Read: Zodiac signs must make and keep THESE promises to themselves in 2023

 

 

Read More Lifestyle News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle

Top News

Related Lifestyle News

Latest News