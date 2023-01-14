Pongal 2023: Easy kolam rangoli designs to make your home and office attractive this festival

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Celebrate Pongal by making Rangoli at your residence

Pongal 2023: The festival of harvest will be celebrated between January 15-18. Pongal celebrations will take place with full enthusiasm in South Indian states, especially in Tamil Nadu. Those who are living in other parts of the country will also enjoy the festive time and treat themselves to scrumptious food. It is customary to name kolam or rangoli designs at one's house and place of work on the occasion of Pongal. This not only brings good vibrations and makes the place look inviting, but is also a fun activity to indulge in with the kids. All you need is a stencil, some colours and dedicated space. Brings your artsy side forward by trying the below kolam designs and make Pongal all the more special for your family.

Pongal 2023: Easy kolam rangoli designs for the festival

Image Source : INSTAGRAMStep by step kolam design for Pongal

Image Source : INSTAGRAMKolam is made at home on the occasion of Pongal

Image Source : INSTAGRAMBirds kolam design for Pongal

Image Source : INSTAGRAMFlower design for kolam on Pongal

Image Source : INSTAGRAMEasy to make kolam design

