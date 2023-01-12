Happy Pongal 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, Greetings, SMS, HD images and GIFs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes

Happy Pongal 2023: Celebrations will be spread all over India as the festivals of harvest arrive. As people in North India celebrate the harvest festival Makar Sankranti, people in South India celebrate Pongal. The literal translation of Pongal is spilling over or boiling. Not just that, it is also the name of a sweet dish. It is made of rice, jaggery and milk. According to the Tamil solar calendar, the festival of Pongal is celebrated at the start of the month Tai. This year is falls on January 15.

Celebrated with great pomp and show especially in Tamil Nadu, Pongal is a four days long festival, during which people offer prayers and gratitude to the Lord Sun for a good harvest. Pongal marks the beginning of Uttarayana, the sun’s northward journey for the next six months. The first day of Pongal is celebrated as Bhogi Pongal, the second day as Thai Pongal, the third day as Mattu Pongal, and the fourth day as Kannum Pongal. This time make the festival special for your family, friends, and relatives by sending them pictures, wishes and messages during Pongal 2022.

Happy Pongal 2023: Wishes, Quotes and Greetings

Let us thank Sun and all the plants for showering their blessings on us. Let us thank all the creatures for making our lives better. Sendin Pongal wishes to you and your family.

May the heavenly taste of Ven Pongal and the sweetness of Chakkarai Pongal bring happiness aplenty and goodness to your life. Happy Pongal.

May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth & prosperity. Wishing you & your loved ones a very Happy Pongal.

May the harvest festival guarantee you always have the best food and best life. Greetings on Pongal!

On the occasion of harvest festival of Pongal, let us all join our hands to pray for happiness and glory in our lives. Happy Prosperous Pongal Valthukkal to you and your family.

Let us greet, meet, and eat together on this auspicious occasion with beautiful decorations and kolams. Wish you a very Happy Pongal!

May the joyous festival of harvest bring joy and good luck aplenty to you and your loved ones. Happy Pongal.

May the divine blessings of Surya reach your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!

As you happily celebrate the festive of Pongal, I sent you warm wishes on this auspicious occasion. Wishing you Happy Pongal and a prosperous year ahead.

May this Pongal usher in goodness, peace, health and happiness to your life. Here's sending you my best wishes and warm greetings.

Happy Pongal 2023: HD Images and Wallpapers

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Pongal 2023 Wishes

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Pongal 2023 Wishes

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Pongal 2023 Wishes

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Pongal 2023 Wishes

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Pongal 2023 Wishes

Read More Lifestyle News