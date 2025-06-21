PM urges people to curb obesity, 5 yoga asanas can help get rid of the chronic health condition On 11th International Yoga Day 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people to lead a healthy lifestyle and to practise yoga daily to get rid of obesity. In this article, we have mentioned the five best yoga asanas for weight loss.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nationwide celebration of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday.

This year's theme, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," emphasises the integrated vision of well-being and parallels India's aim of global wellness. Drawing on the Indian philosophy of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease), it highlights the connection between human and planetary health.

According to the Ministry of AYUSH, the Prime Minister will conduct the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) with more than 3 lakh participants at the Visakhapatnam location, which will be synchronised with over 10 lakh locations nationwide as part of the "Yoga Sangam" effort.

On International Yoga Day 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to reduce weight. Earlier, in March 2025, he cited a report that claimed that nearly 44 crore people in India may be obese by 2050 and described the figure as "huge and scary."

Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

The Bow Pose, or Dhanurasana, is a yoga asana that not only reduces the weight of the whole body but is especially effective in melting belly fat. Doing this pose also removes fat from the hands and legs. To do Dhanurasana, spread a mat on the ground and lie down on your stomach. After this, keep the waist on the ground and bend the upper part of the body backwards and try to lift the legs and hold them with the hands. This will make the body look like a bow.

Chair Pose (Utkatasana)

Utkatasana is also known as Chair Pose. Like its name, while doing this yoga pose, the body has to be moulded in the shape of a chair. For this, stand straight and keep the hands in front and bend the waist so that the buttocks come to the level of the knees. Doing this yogasana affects thigh fat, arm fat, and belly fat.

Angle Pose (Konasana)

Konasana is counted among the easiest yoga poses for weight loss. To perform this yoga pose, stand straight and first raise and stretch the right hand and then the left hand. By doing this asana, the waist fat melts quickly and helps in improving the body's balance, flexibility, and digestion.

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Bhujangasana is also called Cobra Pose. To do this yoga pose, one lies on the stomach on the ground. After this, the hands are spread out in front so that the palms remain touching the ground. Now the body is bent from the front to the back. This posture is held for some time. Bhujangasana is also called Cobra Pose. This yoga pose can be done to lose weight fast.

Plank pose (Phalkasana)

Phalkasana is also done in the same way as the plank. Phalkasana helps burn fat in the whole body. This yoga pose has a special effect on the hands and feet. To do Phalkasana, lie down on your stomach on the ground. Now, place the hands from palm to elbow on the ground in front. After this, lift the whole body by lifting the toes of the feet and hold the pose.

