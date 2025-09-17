Narendra Modi’s morning routine: 5 healthy habits to follow On his 75th birthday, PM Modi’s disciplined morning routine of yoga, meditation, walks, and light meals shows how small habits build lasting health.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 today. The Prime Minister leads a very disciplined life, which includes yoga, a strict diet, and consistent habits, among others. His disciplined routine reflects how small, consistent habits in the morning can set the tone for a productive, healthy day.

Many of his practices are far beyond fitness since they combine mental clarity, emotional wellness, discipline, and health. Here are some of his habits that you could consider adopting in your own life.

Narendra Modi’s 5 morning habits for energy, health and focus

1. Early Rising (Around 4:00-5:00 AM)

PM Modi reportedly wakes up very early, around 4 AM, to begin his day. Waking up early gives you some quiet and uninterrupted time that can help establish a calm mindset and allow you to build healthy practices before the rush.

2. Morning Yoga, Meditation, and Breathing Exercises

He starts the day with yoga, Surya Namaskar, pranayama, and meditation. These practices improve flexibility, reduce stress, support respiratory and circulatory health, and boost mental focus.

3. Morning Walk / Time in Nature

The Prime Minister also takes a walk, which combines physical activity with fresh air and calm surroundings. Exposure to nature, light exercise, and movement early in the morning helps wake up the body, improve circulation, and benefit mood.

4. Light, Simple, Nourishing Breakfast

After physical and mental warmups, he prefers something light and simple for breakfast, like poha, gingery tea, khichdi, kadhi, upma or khakra. These breakfasts are easy to digest and also give you energy. Choosing whole and minimally processed foods helps maintain steady energy without spikes in sugar.

5. Strict Sleep Schedule / Rest

Despite his long days, PM Modi maintains a consistent sleep routine. Reports say he sleeps for 3-4 hours every day, follows fasting and rest cycles, and emphasises getting up at the same time daily. A regular sleep routine helps in maintaining hormonal balance, mental clarity, repairing body tissues, and boosting immunity.

