Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand crowned 72nd Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand crowned Miss World 2025. The grand finale of the Miss World 2025 began with the introduction of the 108 contestants. After this round, the hosts went in to announce the Top 10 from each continent.

New Delhi:

Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand crowned Miss World 2025. Miss Martinique secured the 4th position, Miss Poland secured the 3rd position and Miss Ethiopia secured the 2nd position.

The 72nd Miss World 2025 kicked off at 6:30 PM today at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Telangana, Hyderabad. The grand finale of the Miss World 2025 began with the introduction of the 108 contestants. After this round, the hosts went in to announce the Top 10 from each continent. There were several other rounds and then the Top 4 were announced. After the announcement of the Top 4, the jury asked each contestant one question, which helped them decide the next Miss World.

Who is Opal Suchata Chuangsri?

Opal Suchata Chuangsri is a model and a student of International Relations and would one day like to be an Ambassador. According to her profile on Miss World Organisation, Opal also has an interest in Psychology and Anthropology.

Opal has volunteered for organisations supporting Breast Cancer and one of her proudest moments was when one of her supporters said that she was ’cancer free and that I had inspired her during her fight, after I myself faced surgery at 16 which was when I realized that my biggest fear was losing my chance of living my dreams.’

(Image Source : FILE IMAGE)Opal Suchata Chuangsri

Opal has a special talent for playing the ukulele backwards and has sixteen cats and five dogs as pets.

She says that her personal motto in life is "To know that one life has breathed easier because you have lived, this is to have succeeded."

ALSO READ: Miss World 2025: Martinique, Ethiopia, Poland, Thailand make it to Top 4