Miss World 2025: Martinique, Ethiopia, Poland, Thailand make it to Top 4 The Top 4 were announced at the 72nd Miss World event which included one contestant from each continent. Miss Martinique, Miss Ethiopia, Miss Poland and Miss Thailand made it to the Top 4.

New Delhi:

The 72nd Miss World event kicked off at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. The event began with the introduction of the 108 contestants. After the introduction of the 108 contestants, the top 10 contestants from each of the four continents were announced. Following this, the hosts announced the Top 5 of each of the four continents.

After the Top 20 were announced, the hosts went on to announce the top 2 from each continent who made it to the Top 8. During this round, Miss Philippines and Miss Thailand made it to the top from Asia. Miss Brazil and Miss Martinique made it to the top from Americas and Caribbean. Miss Ethiopia and Miss Namibia made it to the top from Africa. Lastly, Miss Poland and Miss Ukraine made it to the top from Europe.

Following this, the Top 4 were announced, which included one from each continent. Miss Martinique, Miss Ethiopia, Miss Poland and Miss Thailand made it to the Top 4.

However, Nandini Gupta, who was representing India at the 72nd Miss World 2025, didn't make it to the Top 8. Earlier, Gupta emerged as one of the top four continental winners. She earned the place after competing in the Top Model Challenge segment. This was part of the 72nd Miss World pageant held at The Trident in Hyderabad. Along with Gupta, the other three were Jasmine Gerhardt (Miss Ireland) from Europe, Selma Kamanya (Miss Namibia) from Africa, and Aurelie Joachim (Miss Martinique) representing the Americas and Caribbean.

