No sleep due to stress? Try this effective 4-7-8 method to get a good night's sleep Struggling with stress-induced sleeplessness? Know the 4-7-8 breathing technique, a simple yet effective method to calm your mind and body. Say goodbye to sleepless nights and wake up refreshed.

New Delhi:

Due to bad and busy lifestyles, people are falling prey to many types of diseases nowadays; the most common among people are mental stress and depression. Many people are also very worried about this and spoil their health even more. Because of all this, they do not even get sleep at night, due to which the risk of diabetes and heart disease keeps increasing. In such a situation, some people resort to medicines for this, which is not very effective and is also not good for health. Therefore, today we are telling you about such a formula, which will make you sleep, and your stress will also disappear.

What is the 4-7-8 method?

You must have seen numbered methods for dieting and many other things before, but the secret of your sleep is hidden in this method. If you too are constantly under stress and lose sleep due to restlessness, then this will definitely be useful for you. Dr Andrew Weil has created this method, and it is said that it has been used since ancient times. Developed by Dr Andrew Weil and inspired by ancient yogic practices, the 4-7-8 method uses controlled breathing to activate your body’s “rest-and-digest” mode, helping you relax and sleep better.

How does this method work?

In this 4-7-8 method, you have to breathe in through your nose for 4 seconds, then hold your breath for 7 seconds, and then exhale slowly through your mouth for 8 seconds. You have to repeat this two to four times continuously. After this, your body will feel very relaxed, and you will fall asleep instantly. This reduces your heart rate and also provides relief in blood pressure. Apart from this, it reduces stress hormones, which prepares your body for a comfortable sleep.

How to cure stress?

Now if you are thinking that this method will only help you sleep, then you are wrong, because by doing this continuously, it will also control your stress level, and you will not have to do much to get a good sleep. That is why you can try this method from today itself. This will help you get a deep and good sleep, and if this happens, then more than half of your problems will disappear at once.

The problem is increasing continuously among the youth

The problem of stress and depression is increasing the most among the youth these days. From social media to the office and many other things, anxiety and many such problems are coming up in the youth. Apart from this, such problems also occur due to staying awake all night and screen time. According to studies, one in every three adults has a disease like depression. Due to which there is a problem in sleeping. Doctors say that the biggest reason for this is taking on stress or thinking too much about things.