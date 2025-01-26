Never apply perfume on these 7 body parts, know tips to prevent infection

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Never apply perfume on these 7 body parts

Everyone uses perfume. Applying perfume makes the body smell good. A good smell also keeps the mood good and gives confidence to the person. But perfume is made with chemicals. If perfume is not used properly, it can also cause infection. Perfume is not applied to any part of the body. It can be applied only to certain parts. The chemicals present in the perfume can cause skin infections. Therefore, in this article, we will tell you which parts of the body perfume should not be used.

Body parts to avoid while applying perfume

While applying perfume, certain places should be avoided because it harms the skin:

Perfume contains alcohol and other chemicals. It should be kept away from the face and eyes.

Avoid applying perfume to the underarms, as it can cause skin irritation and rashes, especially if you have shaved recently.

One should avoid applying perfume around the private parts. This can cause irritation and infection.

Do not apply perfume to a place where there is a scratch or wound. This can cause irritation and pain.

One should avoid applying perfume around the mouth and nose. Perfumes cause harmful chemicals to enter the body and cause harm to the body.

Applying perfume to the skin around the stomach and navel can irritate, especially if your skin is sensitive.

Applying it inside or around the ear can cause irritation and infection. Perfume can be applied behind the ear.

How to prevent infection while applying perfume?

If there is sweat and dirt on your skin, do not apply perfume. This can cause irritation and infection.

Do not apply perfume immediately after shaving. This is because the chemicals in the perfume can cause skin irritation.

If you are going to apply a new perfume, do a patch test on a small area. This will tell you whether you are allergic to the perfume or not.

Keep the nozzle of the perfume bottle clean and closed so that dust or bacteria do not enter it. Close the cap properly after use.

Choose perfumes of good quality and purity. Cheap and fake perfumes may contain harmful chemicals that cause infections.

Apply perfume in an open and airy place so that you do not inhale its smoke directly. In this way, breathing problems can be avoided.

Be careful about the amount of perfume and do not apply it more than necessary. Using too much perfume can cause skin infections.

Always apply perfume to places where there are pulse points, such as the wrists, neck, behind the ears, and elbows. This makes the fragrance of the perfume last longer and makes you feel fresh.

