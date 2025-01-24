Say goodbye to winter dandruff by applying this effective hair mask, know how to make

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Say goodbye to winter dandruff by applying this mask

The egg is a natural superfood for hair. It contains protein, biotin, vitamin A, D, E, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids. The protein in it strengthens the hair roots, biotin increases hair growth, and vitamins provide shine and smoothness to the hair. Egg yolk gives deep hydration to the hair, while the white cleanses the hair and balances the extra oil.

The problem of dandruff increases in winter, which causes itching and hair fall. Its natural solution is a hair mask made of egg and curd. This mask moisturizes the scalp, reduces dandruff, and strengthens the hair. The anti-bacterial properties present in curd help remove dandruff, while the egg nourishes and shines the hair. Apply it once a week and make the hair healthy, strong, and shiny. Let's know the right and effective way to make and use it.

How to make an egg and yogurt hair mask?

Ingredients:

1 egg

½ cup fresh yogurt

1 tsp. coconut oil (optional)

Method of preparation:

First of all, beat the egg in a bowl. Add curd and coconut oil to it and mix well. When the mixture becomes smooth, this hair mask is ready.

Method of application:

First of all, wet the hair slightly so that the mask can be applied properly. Now apply this mixture to the scalp and massage gently with your fingers. Apply the mask to the length of the hair as well. Cover the hair with a shower cap and leave it for 30 minutes. After this, wash the hair with lukewarm water and mild shampoo.

Benefits:

The probiotics present in yogurt and the proteins in eggs nourish the scalp and help reduce dandruff. Eggs contain biotin and amino acids, which strengthen the hair roots. Coconut oil provides moisture to the hair and removes dryness.

Useful tip:

Apply this hair mask once a week. With regular use, hair will not only become dandruff-free but will also become shiny and strong. By taking care of hair in this natural way, you will not only get rid of hair problems cheaply, but it also has no side effects. Egg and curd hair masks will also make hair beautiful by protecting it from dandruff.

