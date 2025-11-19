Parineeti and Raghav name their baby boy Neer, and the meaning is beautiful Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha introduced their baby boy to the world and revealed his name: Neer. Soft, serene and symbolic, the name carries a beautiful meaning rooted in purity, water and new beginnings.

New Delhi:

The first picture, which shows Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha posing with their baby boy's little feet, was released. They also disclosed his name, Neer. On October 19, the couple welcomed a boy into the world. They had posted the "good news" together on Instagram.

The couple posted their first family photo together. The couple was spotted kissing their son's small feet in the first photo. In the second picture, Raghav was holding Parineeti's hand while she held her infant's feet.

They captioned the post as: "Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him 'Neer' — pure, divine, limitless."

What does the name 'Neer' mean?

“Neer” commonly means water — one of life’s most essential elements. In many Indian languages (especially Sanskrit/Hindi), it refers to “clean, flowing water.”

This symbolism of water gives the name a sense of purity, fluidity, and life-giving energy.

Interestingly, in some other cultures, “Neer” has different roots: according to some numerology sources, it connects to Hebrew, where it can mean “light” or “lamp.”

So, depending on which tradition you look at, Neer can evoke either the calm, natural flow of water or the clarity of a guiding light.

Origin of the name Neer

Sanskrit / Hindi origin: Most commonly, Neer is used in Indian contexts, meaning “water.”

Astrological usage: In Hindu naming traditions, the name Neer is often associated with Vrischika (Scorpio) Rashi, and linked to the Anuradha Nakshatra.

Other origins: As mentioned, in Hebrew-influenced naming sources, Neer is linked to “light.”

Surname usage: Neer is also a last name in Western contexts (for example, Dutch), though that’s a different lineage.

Neer’s zodiac sign compatibility and meaning (Vedic astrology)

In Vedic astrology:

The Rashi (moon sign) often associated with Neer is Vrischika (Scorpio). The Nakshatra is Anuradha, which is ruled by Saturn and has the symbol of a lotus.

People named Neer (or given that name based on their star) are believed to have strong emotional depth, resilience, and loyalty. The water element and Scorpio energy bring intensity and sensitivity.

Because of this Scorpio-Anuradha alignment, Neer may be especially compatible with other water signs or signs that appreciate depth, trust, and emotional honesty.

Why Neer is a beautiful and meaningful choice

Selecting the name Neer for a child feels like gifting them a part of nature — inherently uncomplicated, fluid, and vital. Water's symbolism helps support our interpretation of adaptability, serenity and strength, along with the ability to nourish. Concurrently, numerological and astrological associations suggest someone who cares deeply and values connection, harmony, and responsibility.

