Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share first photo with baby boy, reveal his name | See here

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have shared the first photo with their newborn baby boy. They also revealed their son's name.

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
New Delhi:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have shared the first photo - them posing with the tiny feet of their baby boy. They also revealed his name, Neer.

The couple welcomed a baby boy on October 19. They had shared the 'good news' with a joint post on Instagram.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share first family photo 

Parineeti and Raghav shared their first-ever photo as a family of three. In the first picture, the duo was seen kissing the tiny feet of their son. The second photo was of Parineeti holding her baby's feet and Raghav, holding her hand. 

They also revealed their little one's name and the reason behind the name. A part of their caption read: "Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him 'Neer'  — pure, divine, limitless."

 

This is a developing story.

