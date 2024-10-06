Sunday, October 06, 2024
     
  Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know significance, muhurat, puja vidhi, colour, bhog items to offer

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know significance, muhurat, puja vidhi, colour, bhog items to offer

Unveil the divine significance of Maa Kushmanda on Day 4 of Navratri 2024. Know the muhurat, puja vidhi, auspicious colour, and bhog items to offer, honoring the nourishing power of the fourth embodiment of Goddess Durga.

Written By: Muskan Gupta @guptamuskan_ New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2024 11:05 IST
Navratri 2024 Day 4
Image Source : SOCIAL Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda?

Navratri 2024 Day 4 Maa Kushmanda: Today is the fourth day of Sharadiya Navratri. Mother Kushmanda is worshiped on the fourth day of Navratri. Worshiping Mother Kushmanda brings happiness to the family. Along with this, a person gets fame, strength, and a long life. She is known as Kushmanda because she creates the universe with her slow laughter. In Sanskrit language, Kushmanda is called pumpkin and she is very fond of the sacrifice of pumpkin, due to which she is also known as Kushmanda. So let us know what to offer Goddess Kushmanda on the fourth day of Navratri and which mantras to chant during worship.

Who is Maa Kushmanda?

The vehicle of Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Maa Durga, is a lion. Maa Kushmanda has eight arms and is also called Ashtabhuja Wali. In her seven hands, one can see a kamandal, bow, arrow, lotus, a pitcher full of nectar, chakra and mace, while in her eighth hand, she has a rosary of chanting. It is said that this rosary contains all the siddhis and treasures. Goddess Kushmanda becomes pleased with a little service and devotion. The devotee who comes to her with a true heart easily attains the ultimate position. 

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Date and Muhurat

The fourth day of Navratri falls on October 6.

According to Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious muhurats for the day 4 of Navratri:

Brahma Muhurat- 4:39 AM to 5:28 AM

Abhijit Muhurat- 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM

Vijaya Muhurta- 2:06 PM to 2:53 PM

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Colour

Every day of Navratri is dedicated to the adoration of one of the Navdurga avatars, with different hues connected with each day of the nine-day festival. The color orange is associated with Maa Kushmanda. It fills devotees with happiness, love, and brightness. Wearing orange is recommended on this day.

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Bhog Items to Offer Maa Kushmanda

Mother Kushmanda loves pumpkin very much. Therefore, on the fourth day of Navratri, offer Petha to Mother Kushmanda. Along with this, you can also offer Malpua and Halwa to Mother Rani.

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Worship Mantra

Prarthana- Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

Puja Mantra- Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

Stuti- Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024 Day 3: Know significance of worshipping Maa Chandraghanta

