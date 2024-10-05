Navratri 2024 Day 3: Know significance of worshipping Maa Chandraghanta

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know how to worship Maa Chandraghanta on day 3 of Navratri 2024.

The third day of Sharadiya Navratri is today, October 5 Saturday. Today, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Ravi Yoga are formed. According to the Panchang, the third day of Navratri is on the third day of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. On this day, there is a ritual to worship Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of Maa Durga, also known as Navdurga. This is the fierce form of Maa Parvati, who wore it to destroy the demons. Maa Chandraghanta holds lotus, garland, kamandal, chakra, mace, bow, sword, trident etc. in her 10 arms. Her chariot is a lion and she has a moon-like bell on her forehead. This is why the goddess is named Chandraghanta.

Benefits of worshipping Goddess Chandraghanta

Worshiping Goddess Chandraghanta helps in achieving victory over enemies. Respect and influence increases.

Along with fame and glory, Mother Chandraghanta also provides salvation to her devotees after death.

Maa Chandraghanta is also worshipped for happiness in marital life.

If Venus Dosha is in your horoscope then you should worship Maa Chandraghanta. Wealth, happiness and prosperity will increase. There will be a possibility of marriage.

The person who worships Goddess Chandraghanta, all the troubles coming to his family are averted and the children remain safe.

Mantra for Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta

Ya Devi Sarvabhute Maa Chaghanta Sanstha.

Namastesayee, Namastesayee, Namastesayee, Namo Namah.

Pindjapravararudha ndakopastrakeryuta. Prasadam tanute mahya chandraghanteti vishruta

Navratri Day 3 Rituals of Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta

Take a bath in the morning and wear clean clothes. After that, vow to fast and worship Maa Chandraghanta in Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga. Worship done in this yoga can fulfil your wishes. First of all, bathe Maa Chandraghanta with Gangajal. Then offer her Akshat, vermilion, yellow flowers, white lotus flowers, incense, lamp, fruits, naivedya, etc. Meanwhile, you have to chant the mantra of Maa Chandraghanta. Then offer Goddess Chandraghanta her favorite bhog kheer, sweets made of milk, apple, banana etc. After that, recite Durga Saptashati, and Durga Chalisa. Finally, do the aarti of Maa Durga and Maa Chandraghanta.

