National Porridge Day 2024: 5 healthy and yummy porridge recipes for breakfast

Every year, National Porridge Day celebrates the humble yet mighty breakfast staple that has been nourishing people around the world for centuries. In 2024, we are embracing this day with a special focus on health and flavour. Porridge, with its versatility and nutritional benefits, is the perfect way to start your day on a wholesome note. Here are five delightful porridge recipes that are both healthy and delicious, ensuring a fantastic start to your morning.

Packed with fibre, vitamins, and minerals, porridge is a fantastic way to start your day. Oats, the most common base, boast slow-release carbs for sustained energy, while other grains like quinoa or brown rice offer unique textures and flavours. Toppings are where the magic happens – from fresh fruit and nuts to decadent chocolate shavings, the options are endless.

Classic Oatmeal Porridge with a Twist

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

2 cups almond milk (or any milk of your choice)

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

1 banana, sliced

Handful of blueberries

Crushed nuts (almonds or walnuts)

Instructions:

In a medium-sized pot, bring the almond milk to a gentle boil.

Add the rolled oats and reduce the heat to a simmer.

Stir in the chia seeds and cinnamon, and cook for about 5-7 minutes until the oats are soft and creamy.

Remove from heat and stir in the honey or maple syrup.

Top with banana slices, blueberries, and crushed nuts.

Serve warm and enjoy the comforting flavours and creamy texture.

Sabudana Porridge

Ingredients:

1 cup sabudana (tapioca pearls)

2 cups water (for soaking)

2 cups milk (dairy or plant-based)

1 tablespoon sugar or honey

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

A handful of chopped nuts (cashews, almonds)

A few saffron strands (optional)

Instructions:

Rinse the sabudana thoroughly and soak it in 2 cups of water for about 4-5 hours or overnight until the pearls are soft and double in size.

Drain any excess water from the soaked sabudana.

In a saucepan, bring the milk to a gentle boil.

Add the soaked sabudana to the milk and cook on low heat, stirring continuously to prevent sticking, until the sabudana pearls become translucent and the mixture thickens (about 10-15 minutes).

Stir in the sugar or honey, cardamom powder, and saffron strands (if using).

Remove from heat and let it sit for a couple of minutes.

Serve warm, garnished with chopped nuts for a delightful and nutritious breakfast.

Quinoa Porridge with Fresh Berries

Ingredients:

1 cup quinoa, rinsed

2 cups water

1 cup coconut milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Mixed fresh berries (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries)

A sprinkle of chia seeds

Instructions:

In a saucepan, combine the quinoa and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about 15 minutes or until the water is absorbed and the quinoa is tender.

Stir in the coconut milk, vanilla extract, and maple syrup.

Cook for an additional 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is creamy.

Remove from heat and let it sit for a couple of minutes.

Serve in bowls, topped with fresh berries and a sprinkle of chia seeds for added texture and nutrition.

Creamy Coconut Rice Porridge

Ingredients:

1 cup jasmine rice

2 cups water

1 cup coconut milk

1 tablespoon coconut sugar or brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Fresh mango slices

Toasted coconut flakes

Instructions:

In a medium pot, combine the jasmine rice and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about 15 minutes, or until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed.

Stir in the coconut milk, coconut sugar, and vanilla extract.

Continue to cook on low heat for an additional 5-10 minutes, stirring frequently, until the mixture is creamy.

Remove from heat and let it sit for a few minutes to thicken.

Serve in bowls, topped with fresh mango slices and toasted coconut flakes for a tropical twist.

Apple Cinnamon Amaranth Porridge

Ingredients:

1 cup amaranth

3 cups water

1 apple, diced

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

A handful of raisins

A sprinkle of ground flaxseeds

Instructions:

In a pot, bring the water to a boil. Add the amaranth, reduce heat to a simmer, and cook for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the grains are tender and the mixture is creamy.

Stir in the diced apple, cinnamon, and honey or maple syrup.

Cook for an additional 5 minutes, allowing the apple to soften.

Remove from heat and stir in the raisins.

Serve in bowls, topped with a sprinkle of ground flaxseeds for added fibre and omega-3 fatty acids.