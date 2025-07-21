National Mango Day 2025: How many mangoes should you eat daily? Expert explains India celebrates National Mango Day to honour the delicious fruit. However, it is always important to know how many mangoes one can eat daily.

New Delhi:

Every year, on July 22, India celebrates National Mango Day in honour of the national fruit of the country, the mango. The "king of fruit", mango is famous all over the country, and it is available only in the summer season. July 22nd is an important day for India because mango is the biggest contributor to India's economic growth. This means that India is the largest mango producer and exporter in the world, and it alone produces more than 40% of the total mango production worldwide.

History of National Mango Day 2024

If we talk about National Mango Day, i.e., July 22, in today's time, then this day is celebrated as National Mango Day. Mango has been cultivated for more than 4,000 years, and it has also been used as a reference in Indian folklore. Mango has deep roots in the culture and traditions of many countries, and the relationship between mango and Indians is very old, as this fruit has been famous here for centuries.

How many mangoes should you eat daily?

It's recommended to stick to a modest portion size, such as half a large mango or roughly 150 grams, according to nutritionist Juhi Kapoor's Instagram post. "This serving size would have between 125 and 150 calories," she said.

According to Kapoor, one should weigh a mango's size before consuming it. A large mango may have 250–300 grams of calories, "weighing around 300–350 grams." According to her, many people view a 300-calorie mango as a healthy serving.

According to her, assuming an average adult consumes 2,000 calories per day, a single giant mango would supply roughly 15% of their daily caloric needs.

