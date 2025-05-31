Nandini Gupta, representing India at 72nd Miss World, couldn't secure a spot in Top 8 The 72nd Miss World event kicked off at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. The event began with the introduction of the 108 contestants. After the Top 20 were announced, the hosts went on to announce the top 2 from each continent who made it to the Top 8.

Nandini Gupta, who was representing India at the 72nd Miss World 2025, didn't make it to the Top 8. The 72nd Miss World event kicked off at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. The event began with the introduction of the 108 contestants.

After the introduction of the 108 contestants, the top 10 contestants from each of the four continents were announced. Following this, the hosts announced the Top 5 of each of the four continents.

After the Top 20 were announced, the hosts went on to announce the top 2 from each continent who made it to the Top 8. During this round, Miss Philippines and Miss Thailand made it to the top from Asia.

Earlier, Gupta emerged as one of the top four continental winners. She earned the place after competing in the Top Model Challenge segment. This was part of the 72nd Miss World pageant held at The Trident in Hyderabad. Along with Gupta, the other three were Jasmine Gerhardt (Miss Ireland) from Europe, Selma Kamanya (Miss Namibia) from Africa, and Aurelie Joachim (Miss Martinique) representing the Americas and Caribbean.

Gupta was crowned Miss World India at the Femina Miss World 2023 event that was held in April 2023. She represented Rajasthan at the event which also included participants from 29 states (including Delhi) and a collective representative for all Union Territories, adding up to 30 participants.

