Miss India Nandini Gupta dazzles in blue, silver gown symbolising 'awakening of Ganga' | Check pics

The 72nd Miss World event kicked off at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. The event began with the introduction of the 108 contestants. Each of the contestants wore the most stunning outfits.

For this round, Nandini Gupta wore a blue and silver gown from the designer Nguyen Tien Truyen. This designer label from Vietnam was chosen for Gupta's first appearance on the grand finale of the 72nd Miss World event.

Femina Miss India shared pictures of Gupta's outfit and also described the outfit. In their post, they wrote, "GANGA RISING The awakening of Ganga: a divine force, a sacred presence. Draped in symbolism and soul, this ethereal masterpiece draws from the holy Ganges, India’s eternal river of life. Designed as a tribute to the dance of water and light, it captures the essence of purification, renewal, and transcendence. The gown is a manifestation of spiritual grace, feminine strength, and celestial beauty. Two elements in motion, woven into one unforgettable vision."

For her jewellery, Gupta ditched necklaces for a pair of dainty diamond ear cuffs. She kept her hair sleek straight.

Earlier, Gupta emerged as one of the top four continental winners. She earned the place after competing in the Top Model Challenge segment. This was part of the 72nd Miss World pageant held at The Trident in Hyderabad. Along with Gupta, the other three were Jasmine Gerhardt (Miss Ireland) from Europe, Selma Kamanya (Miss Namibia) from Africa, and Aurelie Joachim (Miss Martinique) representing the Americas and Caribbean.

