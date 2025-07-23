Teej special mehndi designs you’ll want to screenshot instantly Teej is all about glow and grace—let your hands tell the story with these stylish, modern, and beautiful mehndi designs made just for this festive season.

New Delhi:

Teej is a festival that stands as a symbol of union between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. There are three different Teej festivals that are observed in the year; hariyali teej, kajari teej and hartalika teej. Hariyali Teej is celebrated in the month of Shravan.

Hariyali Teej falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Shravana month and usually falls two days before Nag Panchami. This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on Sunday, July 27. On this day, married women visit their parents' home, wear new clothes preferably green Sari and bangles, prepare swings and use it in pair while singing Teej songs, according to Drik Panchang.

Applying mehendi is also a big part of Teej celebrations. Mehndi not only enhances the beauty of the hands, but also makes the feeling of the festival more special. Also, mehndi is also considered to be very auspicious in Hinduism. Hence, women apply mehendi on their hands during hariyali teej.

There are different designs of mehendi that one can choose to get done on their hands. The design choice depends completely on the woman. Here are some Teej special mehndi designs.

Arabic Mehendi Designs

These are mehendi designs that are characterised by bold outlines, spacious patterns, and focus on floral motifs like vines and leaves. They look trendy and classy. If you don't like very intricate designs, this is one of the best designs for you. Check them here.

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Mehendi design for Teej with floral motifs like vines and leaves

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Mehendi design for Teej with floral motifs like vines and leaves

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Mehendi design for Teej with floral motifs like vines and leaves

Traditional Intricate Designs

These are designs that are characterised by detailed patterns which feature motids like paisleys, peacocks, and florals. These designs cover your hand completely. These designs incorporate different elements like a woman's face, mandalas and more. Check them here.

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Mehendi design on palm to get done for Teej

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Mehendi design for Teej with floral motifs like vines and leaves

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED)New Teej mehndi design featuring a feminine portrait and floral motif

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED)A beautiful Teej mehndi design with a traditional woman’s portrait and floral details, perfect for festive celebrations

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Mehendi designs for hariyali Teeh with florals, paislays, jaals and more

Whatever design you prefer, there's something for everyone here.

ALSO READ: Tired of flakes? Here’s how to remove dandruff naturally at home