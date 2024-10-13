Massage is beneficial for a newborn baby, know when and right way to do it

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Massage is beneficial for a newborn baby

For generations, grandmothers and grandmas have been massaging small children with oil. This traditional method is considered beneficial for newborns. Children are massaged from the sixth day of birth till 3-4 years. Usually, olive, almond, coconut, or pure mustard oil is used. Along with choosing the right oil, it is also necessary to adopt the right procedure for massage. Let us know the rules of massaging and the benefits it provides to the baby (benefits of massaging a baby).

What is Massage?

Massage is a process in which the muscles of the body are pressed with the hands. It is used to relieve stress, relax, and reduce tension. Massage can be done in different ways, such as Swedish, deep tissue, and aromatherapy.

Benefits of Massage for a newborn?

Massage is associated with many emotional aspects along with the physical development of the baby. Research published in 2021 in the National Library of Medicine suggests that massage has the following benefits in children:

Massage strengthens the muscles and bones of babies

It helps in increasing flexibility in the hands and feet.

Improves blood flow

It also helps babies sleep better.

It helps parents to build trust and communication with their newborn. It forms a layer over the skin and protects it.

It can increase the flow of oxygen and essential nutrients and improve breathing patterns and lung health.

It can treat problems like gas, cramps, colic, and constipation in babies.

Massage contributes to the overall development of the baby:

Through these benefits, massage can prove to be helpful in the overall development of babies (Baby massaging benefits for overall growth). According to a study published in Science Direct in 2023, it promotes the sense of attachment of parents. Also, the desire to care for and nurture their child. This gives them confidence that they can handle their child better and are ready for the responsibility of life. According to studies, the relationship you form with your child in the early years keeps you connected to him and he to you for life.

The right way to do massage:

Light oil should be used instead of thick oil because it is easily absorbed by the skin.

The baby should be calm and alert at the time of massage.

While massaging, talk to the baby or sing a lullaby to him.

Cut the nails and remove the jewelry from the hands before massaging the baby.

Warm the oil very slightly and then start massaging with it.

Never massage in a hurry.

Avoid artificial oil and lotion.

Make sure to bathe the baby about two hours after the massage.

Keep the bath water slightly lukewarm.

